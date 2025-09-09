West Georgia Technical College Launches Cutting-Edge Drone Training Program In Partnership With USI

West Georgia Tech and USI Partner to Launch a Cutting-Edge Drone Training Program

The USI drone training program at WGTC will include in-person, hands-on flight training.

In-person workshops and classroom UAS mission training are now available at WGTC's Carrollton campus.

West Georgia Tech and USI have partnered to launch a cutting-edge drone training program to further advance UAS workforce development throughout Georgia.

- Dr. Julie Post, President of WGTC

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) and Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) are proud to announce the launch of a new Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) training initiative, designed to meet the rising demand for certified drone professionals across agriculture, public safety, and commercial sectors.

“As new regulatory updates continue to be released, the timing for this program launch couldn't be better,” said Josh Olds, CEO & President at USI.“With new legislation, the already high demand for safe, skilled UAS professionals is only going to continue to grow, so we're thrilled to partner with WGTC to offer these programs in Georgia.”

The commercial drone market is projected to grow by over 50% in the next five years. In the U.S., the FAA forecasts show continued robust growth in new commercial drone registrations, driven by expanding applications in package delivery, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, construction, public safety, entertainment, and emergency response.

“Launching this initiative represents exactly what we aim to do at West Georgia Tech-deliver innovative, accessible training that prepares our students and workforce for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Dr. Julie Post, President of WGTC.“This partnership with USI positions our college, our students, and our region for success in one of the fastest-growing industries in the nation.”

The program begins October 20, 2025, with a week-long FAA Part 107 Workshop, a preparatory course for earning the commercial remote pilot certificate. This workshop is ideal for professionals looking to integrate drone technology into their work or for hobbyists who are ready to advance into commercial UAS operations.

Following the workshop, the USI Primary Program is set to launch the week of November 3, 2025. This intensive 8-week, hybrid bootcamp provides industry-recognized certifications, hands-on flight training, and prepares students for careers in the fast-growing UAS industry.

“The foresight that WGTC has shown by launching this initiative, positions them at the forefront of one of the fastest growing industries – drones,” stated USI Director of Academic Partnerships, Roberto Torreggiani.“By giving students and working adults access to hands-on flight training and UAS certifications, we're helping them reskill and step directly into high-paying, high-demand careers. These are the kinds of opportunities that change lives, strengthen communities, and fuel economic growth across western Georgia and eastern Alabama.”

This new program at WGTC is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia, a state emerging as a leader in agricultural drone adoption. Farmers are using drones for precision agriculture, including crop health monitoring, targeted spraying, and irrigation management.

WGTC will deliver the program at its Carrollton Campus, with plans to expand to additional campuses in the near future.

“We are proud to be the only institution within the Technical College System of Georgia currently providing this specialized training,” said Steve Cromer, Vice President of Economic Development at WGTC.“By offering the latest in drone technology training, we're not only meeting industry demand but also providing our students with a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving field. We're thrilled to collaborate with USI to bring this cutting-edge program to the west Georgia region.”

Additional program offerings are expected to launch in Spring 2026, including USI's UAS Maintenance Technician track, and the USI Advanced Program, which focuses on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) training.

Registration Details:

.FAA Part 107 Workshop: Begins 10/20/2025 | Cost: $550 | Registration Deadline: 10/14/2025

.USI Primary Bootcamp Program: Begins 11/3/2025 | Cost: $4,000 | Registration Deadline: 10/25/2025

For registration or more information, please visit or contact Steve Cromer at 706-756-4563.

West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state's 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit .







