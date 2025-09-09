Preciser Enters Distribution And Strategic Marketing Agreement With GLOCAL DOOR BUSINESS To Expand Sports AI In Japan

Preciser Logo #1

Preciser partners with GLOCAL DOOR to deliver advanced AI sports analytics, driving growth and innovation across Japan's sports industry.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Preciser, a leading AI-driven sports intelligence company, today announced it has entered into a strategic marketing and distribution agreement with GLOCAL DOOR BUSINESS Co., Ltd., a premier Japanese sports sponsorship and marketing agency. Under the agreement, Glocal will serve as Preciser's exclusive distributor in Japan, supporting the sale, marketing, and implementation of Preciser's advanced AI-powered analytics platforms for sports organizations across the country.This partnership will combine Preciser's cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions with Glocal's deep relationships with professional, amateur and youth sports leagues, teams, educational institutions, and corporate sponsors in Japan. Together, the two companies aim to accelerate the adoption of next-generation data analytics tools that enhance athlete performance, optimize coaching strategies, and unlock new business opportunities for sports stakeholders throughout Japan.“Japan is one of the most dynamic and forward-looking sports markets in the world,” said Shirley Chen, CEO of Preciser.“Partnering with Glocal allows us to bring our advanced AI solutions to Japanese leagues and teams through a trusted and well-established organization. Their expertise in sponsorship, marketing, and local engagement makes them the perfect partner to expand our global footprint.”Yuji Fujinaga, Founder and Chairman of GLOCAL DOOR BUSINESS Co., Ltd., added:“We are proud to partner with Preciser and introduce their industry-leading sports analytics technology to the Japanese market. At Glocal, we are dedicated to helping teams and sponsors maximize value, and this collaboration will give our partners access to world-class tools that can transform performance on and off the field.”About PreciserPreciser ( ) is a global leader in AI-driven sports intelligence. The company delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and deep performance evaluations for teams, leagues, and organizations worldwide. By harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Preciser provides advanced solutions that enhance decision-making and create measurable competitive advantages in sports and business.About GLOCAL DOOR BUSINESSGLOCAL DOOR BUSINESS Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based sports sponsorship and marketing agency that connects professional sports teams with corporate partners to maximize shared value. The company specializes in securing sponsorships, organizing business-matching events, and creating tailored branding and hospitality opportunities. With strong relationships across Japan's professional sports landscape, Glocal helps teams grow commercially while supporting companies in achieving meaningful brand engagement.

Shirley Chen

Preciser

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.