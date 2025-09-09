Figure Technology To Raise IPO Size, Price Range Amid Crypto Stock Frenzy: Report

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) is reportedly looking to increase the size and raise the price of its initial public offering (IPO) amid the current excitement around crypto-linked stocks.

According to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter, the blockchain lender is now considering a price range of $20 to $22 per share, up from its earlier target of $18 to $20. It also plans to increase the offering to 31.5 million shares, compared with the roughly 26 million previously considered.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Caliber Stock Jumps Over 2000% Pre-Market – Here's Why

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.