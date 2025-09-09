Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Figure Technology To Raise IPO Size, Price Range Amid Crypto Stock Frenzy: Report

Figure Technology To Raise IPO Size, Price Range Amid Crypto Stock Frenzy: Report


2025-09-09 10:17:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) is reportedly looking to increase the size and raise the price of its initial public offering (IPO) amid the current excitement around crypto-linked stocks.

According to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter, the blockchain lender is now considering a price range of $20 to $22 per share, up from its earlier target of $18 to $20. It also plans to increase the offering to 31.5 million shares, compared with the roughly 26 million previously considered.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Caliber Stock Jumps Over 2000% Pre-Market – Here's Why

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN09092025007385015968ID1110037818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search