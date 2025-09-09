Figure Technology To Raise IPO Size, Price Range Amid Crypto Stock Frenzy: Report
Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) is reportedly looking to increase the size and raise the price of its initial public offering (IPO) amid the current excitement around crypto-linked stocks.
According to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter, the blockchain lender is now considering a price range of $20 to $22 per share, up from its earlier target of $18 to $20. It also plans to increase the offering to 31.5 million shares, compared with the roughly 26 million previously considered.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Caliber Stock Jumps Over 2000% Pre-Market – Here's Why
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment