Gophrapp Joins Techstars Tulsa Accelerator To Transform Last-Mile Logistics With AI-Powered Delivery Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Startup aims to scale predictive pricing, smarter dispatch tools, and patented“Pic-to-Ship” technology

LAKE CHARLES, La., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gophr App, Inc. ( ), the AI-powered logistics platform redefining last-mile delivery, has been selected to join the prestigious Techstars Tulsa Accelerator ( ). The program provides funding, mentorship, and access to a global network of investors and industry leaders, giving GophrApp the resources to scale its groundbreaking delivery technology nationwide.

Founded in 2019, Gophr App, Inc. emerged out of frustration with outdated freight boards, ghosting brokers, and delivery apps that prioritized volume over service. The company has built a delivery solution that prioritizes visibility, accountability, and simplicity for businesses, retailers, and drivers. Today, GophrApp connects a North American DOT-certified driver network of more than 600,000 with businesses needing reliable, same-day deliveries-whether moving a single package across town or coordinating time-sensitive freight across North America, and everything else in between.

“Before Techstars, we had already proven that you could photograph what you want to ship and let AI handle the rest,” said Warren Vandever, , Founder and CEO of Gophr App, Inc.“With Techstars behind us, we're scaling predictive pricing, smarter dispatch tools, and enhanced driver features. We're not here to play catch-up-we're here to redefine what last-mile logistics can be.”

At the heart of Gophr App, Inc. is the customer dashboard. Users only need to enter the pickup and delivery addresses, describe the item, and press go. The patented“Pic-to-Ship” technology also allows users to simply snap a photo of the item they need delivered. The AI Assist instantly estimates size and weight, recommends the right vehicle, and generates a quote-all in seconds. The platform also provides real-time tracking, predictive pricing, and seamless integration from web to mobile app, eliminating the need for brokers, call centers, or terminals.

Gophr App, Inc.'s Chief Revenue Officer, David Soileau, emphasized the company's momentum and customer adoption.“Our mission is simple: give businesses and drivers tools they trust. Every shipment completed is proof that reliability and transparency win in logistics,” said Soileau.“With Techstars' support, we're accelerating partnerships with enterprise customers, expanding our reach into new industries, and creating revenue pathways that match the scale of our technology.”

Since its launch, Gophr App, Inc. has weathered hurricanes, a global pandemic, and the inefficiencies of legacy logistics systems, emerging as a trusted partner across industries including energy, construction, manufacturing, and retail. The company has completed more than 8,000 shipments to date with $1M in pilot revenue and continues to grow as more businesses seek modern delivery solutions.

“We're honored to join this year's Techstars Tulsa cohort,” said Matt Sarradet, , COO of Gophr App, Inc.“This isn't just an investment-it's an opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest founders tackling real-world problems. Being part of the Techstars community accelerates our mission to bring accountability and transparency back to logistics.”

About Gophr App, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Gophr App, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business and a Techstars Tulsa Accelerator portfolio company. Its AI-powered logistics platform simplifies quoting and dispatch for all types of deliveries - from paperclips to rocketships. Gophr App, Inc. serves industrial suppliers, construction firms, manufacturers, and enterprise operations teams that need fast, transparent, and flexible delivery options. Customers simply upload a photo or document, and the system uses image recognition and AI to generate an instant quote and dispatch the appropriate vehicle, ranging from sedans to 18-wheelers. With national reach and enterprise contracts already in play, Gophr App, Inc. is becoming the go-to solution for modern logistics execution.

Learn more at



See Gophr In Action: how-it-works

Fee-Free Signup for Business: solutions

Fee-Free Signup for Drivers: drivers

YouTube Video:

About Techstars

Techstars is a pre-seed investor that provides access to capital, mentorship, and other support for early-stage entrepreneurs. The worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed through accelerator programs and venture capital funds as well as by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 4000+ early-stage startups and a diverse portfolio of over 9000+ founders with a $110.6B all-time accelerator portfolio market cap. Learn more at



Media Contact

Melih Oztalay, CEO

SmartFinds Marketing

...

Phone: +1-248-568-2241

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

PDF available: