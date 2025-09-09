Egnyte Unveils AI Agents To Boost Efficiency And Reduce Risk For The Architecture, Engineering, And Construction Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced its first industry-specific AI agents specifically designed to support the unique needs of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. These AEC AI agents target some of the most time-consuming and costly parts of the process, from bid to completion, by addressing some of the most labor-intensive tasks involving often very complex documents. The company's first AEC AI agents embed secure, domain-specific AI into critical workflows to extract details from large specification files and quickly deliver AI guidance for building code compliance.

“Today's announcement of embedding industry-specific AI agents into Egnyte's platform marks an important milestone in how end users can engage with AI. These tools enable customers to take advantage of the power of AI without having to move their data and potentially expose it to security, compliance, and governance risks,” said Amrit Jassal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Egnyte.“The AEC industry relies heavily on complex, content-intensive documents to make informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle, and a single error in a spec sheet or misinterpretation of a building code can lead to significant project delays and cost overruns. These AEC AI agents fundamentally reduce project risk and help firms to deliver better, more profitable outcomes.”

Egnyte's Specifications Analyst allows users to transform any size specification document or multiple documents into source data that delivers fast and useful answers. Users can apply smart filters, including table of contents and materials, to quickly locate key sections and aggregate extracted spec data across the spec divisions.

The Building Code Analyst consolidates disparate codebooks (i.e., state, county, and municipality) into a unified source of truth. This agent enables users to quickly find, compare, and check code requirements across relevant codebooks and produce consistent, useful AI-powered answers. The agent instantly surfaces key passages with links to the relevant source text and automatically flags overlapping or contradictory code provisions, even providing the ability to include previous clarifications to speed up the resolution of such issues.

All of Egnyte's AI agents have access to content in the Egnyte repository while preserving its security, compliance, and data governance. The agents also have access to data sources on the internet to ensure their outputs reflect the latest updates and amendments to building codes and other relevant information without compromising data saved in Egnyte repositories.

For more information on Egnyte's Specifications Analyst, click here , and to learn more about the Building Code Analyst, click here . And for a more general overview of Egnyte's AI agents, click here .

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Erin Mancini

...