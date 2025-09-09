Sagtec Issues Q3 2025 Financial Guidance With 219% Revenue Growth
Q3 2024 Results
| Q3 2025 Financial
Guidance
|Change
|USD
|USD
|%
|Revenue
|5,598,946
|17,850,645
|219
|%
|Operating Cash Flow
|837,600
|1,268,365
|51
|%
|Net Profit
|1,275,103
|2,320,580
|82
|%
Key Investor Highlights:
- Expected 219% revenue growth compared to Q3 2024, driven by adoption across hospitality, logistics, and smart retail. Projected 51% increase in operating cash flow, reflecting stronger capital efficiency. Forecasted net profit growth of 82% compared to the prior-year period, reaching US$2.32 million. Ongoing globalization strategy, with expansion into the USA and Middle Eastern markets underway.
Management Commentary
“Our third-quarter guidance reflects Sagtec's accelerating growth trajectory and scalable platform model,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Sagtec.“We anticipate delivering triple-digit revenue growth, improved cash flow, and stronger profitability as we execute on our expansion strategy. These milestones reinforce Sagtec's ability to create long-term value for shareholders.”
Strategic Outlook
Sagtecs remains focused on:
- Expanding its AI and robotics platforms into the US, Asia, and Middle Eastern markets. Driving sustainable recurring revenue growth through SaaS and RaaS models. Enhancing operating leverage and scalability through platform standardization.
About Sagtec Global Limited
Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of customizable AI and automation platforms. Focused initially on the F&B sector, the Company now serves cross-sector industries with its proprietary Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and AI software stack. Sagtec also operates a nationwide network of mobile charging stations through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.
For more information on the Company, please log on to .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and projections of Sagtec Global Limited (the“Company”) regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“estimates,”“potential,” or similar expressions, including the negative thereof.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to expand its regional presence, scale its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, strengthen its AI software and automation infrastructure platforms, and commercialize its AI-powered service robotics; as well as broader risks relating to macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical developments, global health crises, competitive dynamics, and evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.
The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.
Further information on these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact Information:
Sagtec Global Limited Contact:
Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa
Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs
Telephone +6011-6217 3661
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
