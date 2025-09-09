AI-Media Extends LEXI Suite With LEXI Voice, LEXI Direct API & LEXI AD (Audio Description) At IBC 2025 In Amsterdam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media (ASX: AIM), the global leader in AI-powered language solutions, will showcase its breakthrough LEXI Voice platform at IBC 2025 (Booth 5.C33, 12–15 September, RAI Amsterdam), marking the solution's official launch into the European market. Following its successful debut at NAB Las Vegas earlier this year, LEXI Voice sets a new benchmark for live, multilingual accessibility with real-time voice translation and subtitling – plus helping broadcasters and content owners meet the new European Accessibility Act (EAA) 2025 requirements for inclusivity.

Redefining Live Multilingual Experiences

LEXI Voice is Speech-to-Speech Translation (S2ST) with the largest selection of translation engines and synthetic voices to deliver natural-sounding, real-time alternative language tracks for live broadcasts. Broadcasters and content owners benefit from:



Expanded Reach - Engage diverse audiences with live multilingual content.

New Revenue Streams - Unlock growth by entering untapped markets.

Seamless Integration - Compatible with SDI, SMPTE-2110, and IP workflows.

Scalable Efficiency - Automated translation at a fraction of traditional costs. Broadcast Ready - Ultra-low latency under 10 seconds, speaker identification, and precise sync for live production.



“With LEXI Voice entering the European market, broadcasters and event organisers can deliver multilingual experiences that break down language barriers like never before,” said Tony Abrahams, CEO, AI-Media .“We're proud to lead the way in redefining how audiences connect with content globally.”

Introducing LEXI AD: Smarter Audio Description

Alongside LEXI Voice, AI-Media will debut LEXI AD , a fully AI-automated audio description solution designed to make video content more accessible for audiences with vision impairment. Unlike traditional AD workflows, LEXI AD automates the process - delivering descriptions up to 90% faster and more cost-effectively , supported by smart facial recognition, customizable narration, and seamless integrations. A new user remarked after experiencing LEXI AD,“I found the [Audio] descriptions here to be less disjointed... By combining some of the actions into one description... it felt smoother/more pleasant to hear, and less disjointed... more intentionality with how the descriptions were presented in this video.”

“LEXI AD eliminates the barriers that have historically limited audio description,” added Abrahams. “By combining speed, affordability, and flexibility, we're making accessibility the standard - not the exception.”

Innovation Across the Product Suite

IBC visitors will also experience major enhancements across AI-Media's wider product range, including:

New LEXI Products:



LEXI Direct API: an easy-to-use API for partner developers to use LEXI in third-party products.

LEXI Voice :



Enhance output by assigning a distinct Voice to each speaker with Speaker ID. More variety of Voice styles and types, including ElevenLabs

LEXI Product Updates



LEXI Text:



Speaker ID: Attribute captioned dialogue to specific speakers voice-prints consistently.



Native Dante Audio into LEXI AI-Powered Toolkit: Expands real-time capabilities for captioning, translation, display, and archiving.

Gen AI Topic Models: Streamline topic model curation, reduce manual effort by 4x.

LEXI Translate:



Even More Supported Languages like Tagalog .

Custom Profanity Filters for 50+ languages.

AIM Encoder Updates:



Audio Mixing in SDI: integration in progress for broadcast workflows.



Encoder Pro (HD492) can now fine-tune caption, translation, and dubbing delays so English captions, Spanish voiceover, and French subtitles stay perfectly in sync during breaking news.



LEXI Viewer (AV610): Clients can now make captions visually blend into the content by adjusting caption background opacity - no more rigid black boxes. It gives them the power to make captions feel like part of the production, not a bolt-on. Alta 2110 now delivers single-language dubbing with full NMOS 2110-30 support with an intuitive web interface, making broadcast-quality audio routing and management seamless.

See It Live at IBC 2025

Visit AI-Media Booth 5.C33 to experience demos of LEXI Voice, LEXI AD, and next-generation subtitling innovations that are transforming accessibility and live translation in Europe.

Book a meeting with AI-Media at IBC 2025 or discover more about our accessibility and media solutions at ai-media

About AI-Media:

AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered voice translation, captioning, and language orchestration. The LEXI Suite and global encoder network deliver real-time multilingual intelligence - trusted worldwide to modernize workflows, enhance communication, and scale the shift from text to spoken AI.

For more information visit the AI-Media website .

