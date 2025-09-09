Interlink Electronics Awarded $175,000 USDA SBIR Grant To Develop AI-Powered Food Quality & Safety Monitor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Validates Interlink's Leadership in Gas Sensing, Data Intelligence, and Next-Generation Food Security Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced that its Gas and Environmental Solutions division has been awarded a $175,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The grant will fund development of an AI-powered post-harvest food quality and safety monitoring system, leveraging Interlink's advanced electrochemical gas sensing platform and proprietary data analytics.

As food supply chains grow more complex, ensuring freshness and safety from farm to table has become both an economic necessity and a global public health imperative. By fusing real-time gas detection with artificial intelligence, Interlink aims to deliver a breakthrough system capable of continuously assessing produce quality, detecting spoilage risks, and enabling actionable interventions before food reaches consumers.

“This award underscores the innovation behind Interlink's technology and our ability to deliver scalable, low-power, and cost-efficient sensors that generate the high-fidelity data AI systems require,” said Dr. Sreeni Rao, Vice President of Product Management at Interlink Electronics. “By pairing our sensors with advanced AI, we can transform raw data into intelligent insights that strengthen food security, improve safety, and reduce waste across the supply chain.”

Steven N. Bronson, Interlink's Chairman and CEO, added: “Sensors are the 'picks and shovels' of the AI revolution. By integrating our sensor technologies with artificial intelligence, we are expanding Interlink's role as a foundational enabler of AI-driven applications. This USDA award builds on our successful track record of securing government grants, validates the strength of our R&D roadmap, and advances our mission of addressing global challenges with sensor intelligence.”

The Phase I project lays the groundwork for potential Phase II funding and future commercialization, positioning Interlink at the forefront of AI-driven environmental and agricultural monitoring.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit .

