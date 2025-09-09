Pacific AI Expands Policy Suite To Cover International Laws Across 30+ Countries, Helping Organizations Deploy Responsible AI Systems Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update consolidates 250+ laws, regulations, and standards, including the EU's new GPAI Code of Practice, into one unified suite

LEWES, Del., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI , the healthcare AI governance company, today announced a major expansion of its Governance Policy Suite to include international laws and standards across 30+ countries and all EU member states, covering all of the world's top 30 economies, with the exception of China and Russia. The update gives legal, risk, and engineering teams a single, centralized set of actionable controls to deploy and operate AI systems lawfully across jurisdictions.

As governments sharpen rules for AI systems, enterprises need a quick and intuitive way to move from theory to practice without reinventing the wheel for every location in which they operate. Pacific AI's Governance Policy Suite eliminates duplicate obligations, keeps pace with new laws, and provides a unified control set that legal teams can sign off on and technical teams can build.

The International Law update is available now as part of the Pacific AI Governance Policy Suite. Existing users will receive the new content as an update and new users can onboard immediately at pacific . Several key benefits of the new release include:



Global coverage at scale: Policies now span 30+ countries in addition to the US (including the EU, UK, Japan, Brazil, Australia, Israel, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, and others), consolidating 250+ laws, regulations, and standards into one suite, so teams don't have to reconcile conflicting rules country by country.



EU readiness built in: Alignment to the EU's new General-Purpose AI Code of Practice 's three chapters, providing concrete implementation guidance for transparency, copyright, and safety/security controls.





Domestic and international standards in one place: Pacific AI's suite integrates NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and other widely adopted frameworks to reduce duplication and close gaps as businesses expand outside the US.





Credible and actionable next steps: Each legal requirement is translated into specific controls, implementation steps, and evidence, helping engineering teams execute, while legal and compliance teams can review and attest.

Compliance everywhere: Many regimes track or echo EU-style obligations, and organizations that already align to NIST, ISO, CHAI or similar leading standards can leverage the suite to accelerate and evidence compliance.



“Despite the lack of federal AI guidance in the US, enterprises already face a complicated web of state, regulatory, international, contractual, provider, and insurance controls. The real challenge we face as a global AI community is an easy way to track and ensure compliance with them all,” said David Talby, CEO, Pacific AI.“Our Governance Policy Suite unifies those requirements so teams can build safe, responsible AI wherever they do business.”

While organizations exist that track new AI legislation, Pacific AI has the only comprehensive policy suite that arms users with implementation guidance. The free resource leads to significant time- and cost-savings, and the assurance that AI systems are operating responsibly. Pacific AI also offers a paid AI Governance Certification service, in which the company will implement and validate controls across an organization.

To learn more or get started today, visit .

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for automated governance, testing, and monitoring, and audit and certify what you've already built. To learn more, visit: .

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

Pacific AI Corp.

...