2XO Whiskey Launches White Oak Rye, Renowned Blender Dixon Dedman's First Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2XO Whiskey and renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman are proud to add the first Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, White Oak Rye, to their acclaimed Oak Series. White Oak Rye joins award winning bourbons - American Oak and French Oak - in the Oak Series, a trio of whiskeys showcasing Dixon's pioneering blending process in which every 2XO expression undergoes additional oak exposure. White Oak Rye will have limited availability at launch (FL, IL, IN, KY, MN, NC, NE, WI) and will expand to more states in 2026. It is also available online at (SRP $49.99/750ml).

Dixon is well known for his rye blending prowess, receiving high accolades and ratings for previous ryes blended for Kentucky Owl, a brand started by his great-great grandfather and relaunched by Dixon in 2014. White Oak Rye features a bold 95% rye mash bill, elevated through Dixon's proprietary double oak technique where he introduces additional charred American White Oak to straight rye barrels, intensifying the maturation process.

“After releasing American Oak and French Oak bourbons, Rye was the next natural addition to our ongoing Oak series,” says Dixon.“I've always enjoyed working with a high rye mashbill, and with White Oak Rye, that signature pepper comes through, along with sweeter notes from the double oak exposure during maturation.”

White Oak Rye joins American Oak Bourbon (97 points and Double Gold Medal winner from the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition) and French Oak Bourbon (94 points and Gold Medal winner from the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition) in the Oak Series, a collection of everyday offerings where Dixon matches the profile of each batch for consistent taste and character. White Oak Rye features notes of pine, mint, cedar and peppery spice, balanced with sweeter barrel notes from the additional charred white oak introduced towards the end of maturation. It's best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail.

All 2XO whiskeys are crafted in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry-leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wine and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends available to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and White Oak Rye at and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family's business, the famed and James Beard award-winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to Dixon's pioneering blending process in which every 2XO expression undergoes additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness and balances the spice derived from the rye-forward mash bills and creates a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each expression.

The 2XO brand consists of an everyday blend offering (Oak Series), a series of limited-time, small batch blend offerings (Icon Series), and a series of single barrel releases (Gem of Kentucky). Dixon's blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Esquire, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun, Whisky Advocate, and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, Il Tramonto Limoncello Liqueur, Doña Paula Wines and Lana Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit .

Contacts:

