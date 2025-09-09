Empromptu Launches AI App Building Platform To End The Reliability Crisis In AI Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Build AI applications and features with complete AI tooling, 98% accuracy, and seamless enterprise integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empromptu today announced the general availability of its AI application building platform , becoming the first and only solution to deliver complete, business-ready AI applications and features that work reliably in production and integrate seamlessly with existing business systems and technology stacks. Built with proprietary AI response optimization technology, Empromptu achieves 98% accuracy, a vast improvement over the 60–70% average that causes popular app builders to fail.

A recent MIT study revealed that 95% of AI pilots fail. Most businesses don't have the resources to hire the LLM engineers to build these programs. And although new tools arrive on the market every day fueling the“apps in seconds” arms race, their promises of speed miss the mark on AI expertise and quality, leaving businesses with burned credits, lost credibility, and prototypes that crash when deployed to real users. Even the most popular“vibe coding” solutions rely on generic foundation models, producing fragile tools that fail in business production environments and can't integrate with existing enterprise systems.

Empromptu ends this cycle by enabling businesses to build apps with a complete AI stack - including retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), LLMOps tooling, automatic AI response optimization, and real backends. This includes context engineering that actually works, individual task optimization, quality scores you can see, AI output control, and explainable decision making that gives businesses transparent control over their AI applications.

“There's no shortage of tools that leverage AI to build an application, but building an 'AI' application is different. Empromptu cuts through the vibe coding hype to make reliable AI applications a reality,” said Shanea Leven, co-founder and CEO of Empromptu.“From the startup founder with a dream to global enterprises looking to leapfrog competitors, to larger organizations, every business can leverage Empromptu to build a complete AI stack that integrates with existing systems and delivers enterprise-grade reliability and trust from day one.”

Where other app builders fail, Empromptu aims to deliver AI applications and features that work in production, integrate with enterprise systems, and provide measurable business value immediately. Users only need to describe an idea to generate an enterprise-grade AI application complete with:



Beyond full-stack generation: frontend, backend, AI logic, and UI that integrates with existing business workflows

RAG and LLM operations tooling built in

Automatic AI response optimization to enable AI applications that get smarter over time to deliver 98% accuracy

Production features: context engineering that actually works, explainable AI decisions, and quality scores you can see - unlike builders that create black-box applications

Enterprise-ready features: SOC 2 compliance, payment integration and seamless integration to existing business systems

Flexible deployment: cloud, GitHub, Docker, or on-premise

Hands-on expert support from forward deployed engineers for complex business integration projects Predictable credit-based pricing with no surprise token costs due to transparent AI decision making that reduce credit usage

Unlike consumer-focused builders that fail in production, Empromptu integrates seamlessly with existing business systems and offers enterprise deployment options, expert support, and transparent quality metrics that are use case agnostic.

Founders Who Understand the Problem

Empromptu was founded by Dr. Sean Robinson, whose Ph.D. research for NASA led to the proprietary optimization technology that powers the platform's 98% accuracy, and Shanea Leven, a veteran of Docker, Cloudflare, Google, and former CEO of CodeSee.io (acquired in 2024), who has built and scaled platforms that serve millions of developers. Together, they're solving the AI builder reliability crisis that has frustrated developers and business leaders alike and have already proven the success of their solution in production with paid customers across industries.

Practicing Musician is one of its success stories. The company is a social purpose corporation in Seattle that provides accessible, high-quality music education through a free online platform with 3,500+ video tutorials, a full sheet music library, and tools for 15 band and orchestra instruments. It used Empromptu to build a robust music education application that supports students, educators, parents, and artists by combining traditional music education with modern learning methods.

”With Empromptu, we built a complex education application in a highly specialized domain, and the results have been remarkable,” said Rory Creigh, director of AI and education at Practicing Musician.“Hallucinations are virtually solved. Every time, we have seen 98% accuracy or better. That reliability lets us serve the community with intuitive, research-based learning, expanding our impact and making music education more accessible.”

Empromptu is available today for businesses of all sizes looking to build AI applications that actually work in production. Join the more than 1,000 companies onboarding from the waitlist now and sign up to build your AI applications at .

About Empromptu

Empromptu ends the reliability crisis in AI, empowering businesses to build production-ready AI applications and features that actually work. From solo entrepreneurs to enterprise teams, any company can build a complete AI stack, including RAG, LLM operations, and automatic optimization with proprietary response optimization technology that delivers 98% accuracy. With production-ready features, embedded expert support, and transparent quality metrics, Empromptu gives businesses the confidence to deliver reliable AI applications.

Learn more at and follow on X , LinkedIn and Discord .

