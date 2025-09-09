EchoStar Declares Transferring Spectrum Licenses to SpaceX
(MENAFN) The US-headquartered satellite communications company EchoStar declared on Monday that it has finalized a deal to hand over spectrum permits valued at roughly $17 billion to SpaceX.
According to the firm, it will transfer all of its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX.
The arrangement involves as much as $8.5 billion in cash and an additional $8.5 billion in SpaceX equity.
"Additionally, the definitive agreement provides for SpaceX to fund an aggregate of approximately $2 billion of cash interest payments payable on EchoStar debt through November of 2027," EchoStar noted in a statement.
Through these spectrum licenses, the two enterprises will establish a long-term commercial partnership, allowing EchoStar's Boost Mobile users – via its cloud-native 5G infrastructure – to connect to SpaceX's "next generation" Starlink Direct to Cell network.
"This transaction with SpaceX continues our legacy of putting the customer first as it allows for the combination of AWS-4 and H-block spectrum from EchoStar with the rocket launch and satellite capabilities from SpaceX to realize the direct-to-cell vision in a more innovative, economical and faster way for consumers worldwide," remarked Hamid Akhavan, CEO of EchoStar.
In the realm of wireless technology, the spectrum – referring to the various frequency bands of radio signals – enables the functioning of mobile, internet, and satellite connectivity.
According to the firm, it will transfer all of its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX.
The arrangement involves as much as $8.5 billion in cash and an additional $8.5 billion in SpaceX equity.
"Additionally, the definitive agreement provides for SpaceX to fund an aggregate of approximately $2 billion of cash interest payments payable on EchoStar debt through November of 2027," EchoStar noted in a statement.
Through these spectrum licenses, the two enterprises will establish a long-term commercial partnership, allowing EchoStar's Boost Mobile users – via its cloud-native 5G infrastructure – to connect to SpaceX's "next generation" Starlink Direct to Cell network.
"This transaction with SpaceX continues our legacy of putting the customer first as it allows for the combination of AWS-4 and H-block spectrum from EchoStar with the rocket launch and satellite capabilities from SpaceX to realize the direct-to-cell vision in a more innovative, economical and faster way for consumers worldwide," remarked Hamid Akhavan, CEO of EchoStar.
In the realm of wireless technology, the spectrum – referring to the various frequency bands of radio signals – enables the functioning of mobile, internet, and satellite connectivity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment