Japan Announces Raising The Bar For Business Manager Visa Applicants From October 2025
Tokyo, Japan - September 9, 2025 - Japan has announced it will raise the bar for business manager visa applicants starting October 2025, increasing capital requirements and demanding higher academic and management credentials from foreign business owners. Under the new rules, applicants must invest more capital or demonstrate advanced qualifications and leadership experience-making market entry tougher for new international businesses.
As the gateway to Japan becomes more complex, Creative For More steps in to bridge the gap. The company's specialized business matching, market research, and local partnership development services are designed to help overseas SMEs and startups not only meet strict requirements but also thrive in the Japanese market. With bilingual teams based in Tokyo and Singapore, Creative For More offers:
Expert guidance on regulatory compliance and visa eligibility
Access to pre-qualified distributors, partners, and customers
Personalized support for business setup, market immersion, and local recruitment
“These regulatory changes mean more foreign entrepreneurs need to carefully plan market entry and prove their business fundamentals,” said a Creative For More spokesperson.“Our mission is to remove friction from the expansion process and empower companies to succeed-even when rules get tougher.”
Citing an official report from The Japan Times, the government's reforms respond to concerns about foreigners using business manager visas as a simple pathway to residency, reinforcing the need for robust capital and legitimate operational plans.
As Japan sets higher standards, Creative For More's proven track record becomes even more valuable for global firms seeking to enter and grow in Japan. To learn more about navigating evolving business visa requirements and optimizing go-to-market strategy, connect with Creative For More's local experts today.
