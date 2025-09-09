Ontario Invests $50 Million In Manufacturing Technology Breakthroughs

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) $50 million funding sparks 'manufacturing technology breakthroughs' in Ontario

September 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

Companies in four key sectors of Ontario's economy – advanced manufacturing, agri-food, mining and construction – have been given a significant boost, thanks to a $50 million funding and support program by the Ontario government, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI).

One year after its launch, OCI's Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) program – which includes up to $1 million for company collaborations and $100,000 for individual businesses to support research and development, equipment purchases, product testing, talent, upskilling and reskilling – has fast-tracked the commercialization of more than 100 emerging technologies that are helping to advance Ontario's manufacturing competitiveness on the global stage.

OCI president and CEO Claudia Krywiak will highlight some of these success stories and unveil funding and support opportunities still available to Ontario manufacturers – both large and small – as a speaker at the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) 2025, Canada's national industry event which takes place at the Toronto Congress Centre from September 29 to October 2.

“Run, don't walk, to access these opportunities,” said Krywiak, who will emphasize during her presentation, entitled Critical Technologies, Critical Impact: How Ontario is Powering the Next Industrial Transformation (September 29, 3.30pm).

“Due to the scale of investment, and early-stage support and strategic partnership opportunities offered by our business development managers province-wide, the program has been flooded with interest,” she said, adding that OCI is currently accepting applications from eligible businesses.

Critical technologies areas include 5G and advanced networks, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotics, cybersecurity, blockchain and quantum computing, she said.

OCI network, success stories

At CMTS 2025, Krywiak will outline OCI's support services, which include acting as a“matchmaker” between talent in post-secondary institutions and organizations that need specialized expertise to innovate, bringing together companies of all sizes in consortiums to address sector-wide challenges, and providing Technology Access Sites where businesses can trial and showcase new technologies in simulated real-world environments (such as mines and greenhouses) at no cost.

One of the companies benefiting from the CIT program is Toronto-based NordSpace, an emerging aerospace company focused on advanced manufacturing and propulsion technologies for space applications.

Through Ontario's CIT program, the company is developing innovative additive manufacturing processes to optimize rocket cooling channels, strengthening Canada's position in the global space economy.

“The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) Critical Industrial Technologies Initiative helped support NordSpace's establishment of its new Advanced Manufacturing for Aerospace Lab (AMA Lab), marking a significant step towards commercializing NordSpace's proprietary metal 3D-printed rocket propulsion engines,” said Derrick Chow, director of operations at NordSpace.

“NordSpace is striving to build sovereign space launch capabilities for Canada, leveraging CIT to boost its collaboration with the Ontario industrial base and post-secondary institutions, resulting in new domestic IP and manufacturing capabilities and opening new global markets for export.”

Another example is Barrie-based Innovative Automation, a Canadian leader in custom robotic automation solutions serving industries from automotive to medical devices. Through Ontario's CIT program, the company is advancing robotics, computer vision, and AI-driven platforms that optimize manufacturing processes and boost competitiveness.

“Innovative Automation is a Canadian leader in custom robotic solutions, recently expanding with IGC Solutions to provide integrated shared services. Through funding from the CIT program, we are piloting a new model by helping a customer secure funding for advanced automation equipment, supporting not just with technology, but also the resources to invest,” said Michael Lalonde, president of Innovative Automation.

“This approach strengthens competitiveness, particularly for smaller firms, and demonstrates how robotics and AI can transform production in sectors like medical devices while contributing to Canada's innovation ecosystem.”

In her presentation, Krywiak will highlight how support programs can help Ontario companies strengthen their global competitiveness in today's volatile trade environment.

“Critical advanced technologies are the key to success for companies,” she said.“To be competitive, Ontario businesses need to adapt, and there are programs in place to support them in doing so.”