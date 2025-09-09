Edgemode, Inc. Announces Up To $50 Million STRATA Equity Purchase Facility With A Leading Institutional Investor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial Funding and Convertible Note Issuance, Additional Funding Upon S-1 Filing, and Commitment Shares Granted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a next-generation AI data infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into a STRATA equity purchase agreement with a leading institutional investor, providing the Company with the ability to raise up to $50,000,000 in registered common stock over a 24-month term. The Company controls the timing, pricing and dollar amounts under this facility, giving EdgeMode maximum flexibility in accessing capital.

“This agreement provides us with both immediate capital and a scalable equity line that we can access entirely at our discretion,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode.“It enhances our flexibility and liquidity as we continue executing on our strategic growth initiatives.”

The Company intends to utilize this facility not only to strengthen its balance sheet but also to drive future growth. Proceeds may be used to finance potential strategic acquisitions that complement EdgeMode's expanding platform, as well as to accelerate development of its flagship Marviken, Sweden site. With long-term energy contracts and a scalable campus design, Marviken represents a cornerstone in EdgeMode's vision of building next-generation, energy-efficient AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

“This facility empowers us to execute with confidence,” added Faulkner.“It provides the flexibility to pursue acquisitions that enhance our capabilities while ensuring we can advance Marviken as a world-class digital infrastructure campus. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the value this will create for our shareholders.”

Key Terms

Commitment Amount: The investor has agreed to purchase up to $50 million of EdgeMode's registered common stock over a two-year term, at amounts, pricing, and timing determined solely by the Company.

Registration: EdgeMode will file a Form S-1 registration statement to cover the securities issuable under the facility.

Initial Funding: The investor has funded $150,000 upon signing, in exchange for a convertible note due August 31, 2026.

Follow-On Funding: An additional $100,000 will be provided within five days of the S-1 filing, also in the form of a convertible note due August 31, 2026.

Investor Protections: The agreement includes standard covenants such as a prohibition on short selling and customary events of default.

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world's most demanding compute workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

