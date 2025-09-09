Digital Brands Group Expands Partnership With Amaze To Strengthen Domestic Apparel Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities allow Amaze to produce high-quality, cost-efficient custom apparel and athleisure, supporting creators and customers amid tariff changes and rising costs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ( “Amaze” ), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced an expanded partnership with Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGBI) (“Digital Brands Group”), a publicly traded company specializing in e-commerce and fashion. Through this partnership, Amaze will leverage Digital Brands Group's Los Angeles-based facilities to produce high-quality, cost-efficient custom apparel and athleisure wear in the U.S.

Amaze has over 12.3 million unique stores launched, which attracts more than 1.2 billion unique visitors.

The collaboration builds on the companies' April 2025 announcement, which introduced Digital Brands Group as the first third-party brand on Amaze's Teespring Marketplace. With proven success on the Amaze platform, the new manufacturing alliance strengthens the relationship and offers creators a trusted domestic partner.

“As tariff policies shift and the de minimis exception phases out, now is the time to expand manufacturing stateside and shorten turn around times for creators to launch and reach U.S. customers,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc.“We have a significant number of creators seeking reliable, local manufacturing partners to bring their designs to life and Digital Brands Group delivers exactly that.”

By adding more domestic manufacturing capabilities to its end-to-end commerce platform, Amaze continues to streamline the creator experience from design and sales to production and delivery. This solution will ultimately help customers avoid cost increases tied to dynamics with global supply chains.

The new manufacturing capabilities are now available to creators.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to“sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at .

About Digital Brands Group:

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's“closet share” by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: ...



