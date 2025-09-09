Yachad Capital Partners Announces Initial Close Of Inaugural Fund, Accelerating Israeli Tech Growth In The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Backed by accomplished investors, Yachad promises guidance and strategic partnership to transformative Israeli startups scaling in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yachad Capital Partners has announced the initial close of its inaugural fund with a bold mission-to supercharge early-stage Israeli startups expanding into the US market. Backing transformative Israeli technology companies across multiple industries, Yachad provides necessary capital as well as hands-on guidance and strategic resources to accelerate growth in its portfolio companies.Founded by Ben Lipson, an exited founder and an early leader at DoorDash, Yachad's Houston-based team consists of seasoned operators, subject matter experts, advisors, and experienced investors, all of whom have deep connections to Israel. Ben is joined by Dan Lazar, an Israeli engineer and technologist, and Stuart Dow, Founding Head of one of the country's largest Jewish day schools. In addition, Jay Zeidman, an experienced investor and civic leader with a strong network at the intersection of business and public affairs, is a Venture Partner. The fund has also recently added Tomer Nitzan, Head of BDO's US-Israel Desk, as an Israel-based advisor to boost the firm's presence on the ground.Committed to an active role in Israel's next economic boom, particularly amid a decline in foreign investment in Israel, Yachad sees a rare opportunity for outsized returns and impact.“Israel's well-documented resolve, innovation, and resilience only stand to intensify as a generation of founders rise and rebuild to reach new heights following October 7th,” said Lipson.“The quality of our deal flow so far attests to the exceptional opportunities within Israel's vibrant tech sector-a sector that remains vital to the nation's future.”Yachad made its first portfolio investment in LightYX, a breakthrough construction technology startup that recently announced an $11M Series A led by NOVA by Saint Gobain . LightYX replaces slow, error-prone and manual layouts with intelligent laser projection that boosts efficiency by up to 80%. Its system has been deployed in hundreds of commercial construction projects covering more than 25 million square feet. LightYX CEO Guy Benromano praised Yachad as more than an investor:“From the very first moment, Yachad Capital Partners proved they're true partners, not just sources of capital. Their entrepreneurial experience and extensive network have fueled many productive sessions already leading to new experiments and exciting opportunities. I am confident their involvement will accelerate our growth in the attractive Texas market and throughout the US.”Yachad Capital Partners includes a distinguished group of investors who have chosen to actively contribute to the fund's strategy and execution within their areas of expertise-including industrials, healthcare technology, consumer, education, energy, defense and cyber security.“I am incredibly grateful and proud of the support of such an accomplished investor base,” said Lipson.“Our investors' engagement amplifies our potential for value creation.” Many investors, including those listed below, have endorsed this collaborative and differentiated approach by joining Yachad's efforts:Clive FieldsGur TalpazDan EpsteinNoam LeeGil MelmanThe Kadis FamilyStefan KrantzSteven GraubartJeffrey RaiznerRichard LapinZach KempJay DushkinDavid RappaportBen ProlerGary Leibowitz

Benjamin Lipson

Yachad Capital Partners

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.