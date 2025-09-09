Salary Introduces Companalyst AI Suite

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest AI innovation combines domain-specific data with agentic technology to transform compensation management

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary , the global leader in compensation technology and data, today announced the launch of its CompAnalyst® AI Suite. Built on 25 years of progressive innovation in artificial intelligence, this revolutionary product is defining new ways of analyzing and acting on talent data across compensation benchmarks, skills, and labor markets.

The CompAnalyst AI Suite is designed to simplify and modernize the way organizations manage compensation. By combining domain-specific data with next-generation AI capabilities, the platform moves beyond traditional compensation software. It not only streamlines day-to-day tasks such as benchmarking, salary structure management, and market analysis, but also empowers users with on-demand insights that surpass the speed previously delivered by SaaS solutions alone.

“The next wave of AI innovation will be about new ways to engage with data,” said Christopher Knize, Vice President of Product Management at“With the launch of the CompAnalyst AI Suite, we're further enhancing the value of software for our customers. By pairing our latest AI innovation with trusted, domain-specific data we're giving organizations an even stronger toolkit to make smarter and more integrated pay decisions.”

For HR and business leaders, compensation has long been one of the most complex talent management functions-often requiring multiple systems and data sources. The CompAnalyst AI Suite brings these moving parts together into a tightly integrated system. With a flexible and transparent data taxonomy and an intuitive user interface, it unifies the entire compensation lifecycle more than ever before.

“HR leaders need AI they can trust - tools that make compensation decisions transparent, explainable, and connected to business results as well as employee outcomes. With its deep data and track record in AI innovation, is positioned to deliver exactly that,” commented Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner, Sapient Insights Group.

Harris continued,“Compensation sits at the heart of the employer-employee relationship. HR leaders today aren't just asking for AI that spits out answers - they need AI that shows them the full picture, in a way they can clearly understand and trust. combination of deep compensation data and years of AI-driven innovation positions them to lead in this space, helping organizations make pay decisions that are transparent, explainable, and connected to both business results and employee outcomes.”

Building on the proven functionality of popular CompAnalyst solution, the real-time competitive intelligence of SalaryIQ, comprehensive skills library, and breadth of trusted data sources across industries and geographies, the new CompAnalyst AI Suite delivers value quickly and comprehensively. From quick, tactical answers to complex workforce planning, the solution offers the intelligence and adaptability today's organizations need to stay competitive in dynamic labor markets.

The suite includes a familiar chat interface for free-form data queries, task-specific and multi-step agents to automate routine work, and advanced agentic workflows for complex processes. Designed for flexibility, these tools deliver the intelligence needed to make confident, informed decisions with greater ease. They give compensation and HR professionals direct access to reliable, accurate, high-quality data sources.

The CompAnalyst AI Suite has been launched across both public and private betas. The roadmap is aggressively expanding to include Labor Market Intelligence, Compensation Intelligence, and Talent Intelligence. public beta AI experience, is available at For more information, please visit here .

About has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company's main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and helps get it right. For additional information, please visit .

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group ...