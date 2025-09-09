Kaltura To Unveil New AI-Powered Media Publishing Agent At IBC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The newest agent in Kaltura's AI video cloud will deliver hyper-personalized, compliant, and revenue-optimized content experiences at scale for live, VOD, and FAST channels.

New York, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, announced today that it will be unveiling its new Media Publishing Agent at IBC 2025. As the newest addition to Kaltura's Entertainment and Monetization solutions, the Media Publishing Agent is designed to deliver hyper-personalized, compliant, and revenue-optimized content experiences at scale. By automating the publishing workflow end-to-end, it accelerates time-to-market, reduces operational effort, and ensures content consistency across live, VOD, and FAST services.

The Media Publishing Agent allows administrators to define precise publishing workflows and rules, including what types of content to publish, compliance checklists, enrichment steps, and so on. Once configured, the agent autonomously executes processes, including applying captioning to generating summaries, clipping and chaptering to metadata enrichment and accessibility checks, with dashboards that enable teams to monitor and adjust its activity as needed.

“The Kaltura Media Publishing Agent is the most recent step towards our mission of task-oriented, autonomous agents that can execute across multiple use cases to drive efficiency and create better business outcomes,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Kaltura.“Working hand in hand with dozens of our customers, we have an insider view on what media companies are striving for, and our new agent, the first of several that Kaltura will be adding, is poised to become critical in empowering them to use AI to future-proof their business.”

The Kaltura Publishing Agent combines automation with enrichment and compliance to directly support scalable monetization strategies. With faster turnaround for live and on-demand services, better personalization through intelligent metadata, and streamlined localization, media companies can expand as well as create new revenue opportunities across advertising, subscription upsell, and international expansion.

Kaltura's growing suite of AI-powered solutions, which includes the NAB Streaming Product of the Year-winning TV Genie that powers hyper-personalized viewing experiences and recommendations for audiences, will be available for demos at IBC. At the conference, Kaltura will also be launching its new Cloud TV Marketplace, designed to serve the needs of media, streaming, and telecom operators. The marketplace gives customers unprecedented freedom to explore, select, and activate integrations, AI-powered features, and third-party components tailored to their evolving business needs.



Join Kaltura at IBC 2025 (Stand 5.A68) to experience the future of streaming and video experiences. For more information, visit Kaltura at IBC 2025 .



