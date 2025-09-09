Alamos Gold Recognized As A Top Performer By The Toronto Stock Exchange With Inclusion In The TSX30 For The Second Consecutive Year
|Scott K. Parsons
|Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5439
|Khalid Elhaj
|Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5427
|...
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Other than the quote attributed to the CEO of the Toronto Stock Exchange, no stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, other than statements of historical fact and historical information, is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "may",“expect”,“ongoing”,“looking ahead”, or variations of such words or phrases that certain actions, events or results "could” "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include information and statements regarding business sustainability; returns to stakeholders; the Company's growth projects; gold production; cost profile; value of operations and financial and operational results including delivering greater value, and maintaining financial strength and operational excellence. The declaration and payment of dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information. Risk factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward looking statements in this press release are set out in the Company's latest 40F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading“Risk Factors” available on the SEDAR+ website at or on EDGAR at , and should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and assumptions found in this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment