Sex Trafficking Racket Busted At Ranchi Hostel 10 Women From West Bengal Detained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ranchi Police have detained 10 women from West Bengal and a manager from a private hostel for their alleged involvement in a sex trafficking racket, according to police, PTI reported.

They said a raid was conducted in Lalpur on Sunday, September 7 after a tip-off was received. The police station's in-charge Rupesh Kumar mentioned that raids were underway at some other locations.

The mode of payment and documents are being checked, DSP (City) Kumar V Raman stated.

“Senior Superintendent of Police received information that some people are getting girls from other states here in an organised manner and getting this kind of work done. A raid was conducted at Om Girls Hostel. Ten girls have been detained from there. They are being questioned. Their documents are being verified. The criminals involved in this work have been identified and action is being taken..." ANI quoted Raman as saying.

"The manager of the hostel has also been detained and legal action will also be taken against the hostel owner. The criminals involved in this, those who arrange their deal here, send them to other places, their verification is being done. The mode of payment is being verified and other criminals who are actively involved in this will be arrested and sent to judicial custody..." he added.

In late August 2025, the RPF rescued four girls, including two minors, at Hatia railway station. They were allegedly being trafficked to Bengaluru under the promise of job opportunities, Times Of India reported. A suspect named Amar Paswan was arrested and handed over to the anti-human trafficking unit, while the minors were placed in shelter homes.

Hazaribag police conducted raids on six hotels along the Ranchi‐Patna NH‐33 stretch on August 19, TOI report noted. They detained 26 individuals, including girls believed to be engaged in prostitution. Several of those detained are reported to be intermediate students. The hotels were sealed, and investigations are ongoing.

Nagaland Police have dismantled an organized sex trafficking ring in Kohima, rescuing a minor girl and arresting nine individuals, including the main masterminds, according to an official statement. The operation began after the Kohima Women Police Station filed a suo motu FIR in response to a missing person report, the statement added, PTI reported.