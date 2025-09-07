Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon De TIME End On A High Note



- Two fairs attracted some 16,000 buyers on-site

- Survey results indicate respondents consider the growth prospects for the watch industry in the following target sales markets to be promising or very promising in the next two years: the Middle East, Taiwan, Korea, Latin America, Australia, and ASEAN countries; smart watches are considered to have the most significant growth potential. HONG KONG, Sep 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The 44th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 13th Salon de TIME , jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, successfully ended yesterday in physical fair format. Meanwhile, the Click2Match AI-driven business matching platform will remain open until 13 September, allowing global exhibitors and buyers to continue business discussions. Over the past five days, the physical fairs attracted some 16,000 trade buyers from 95 countries and regions on-site. Buyers from outside Hong Kong mainly came from Mainland China , Taiwan , India , Japan , the US , and ASEAN countries , including Indonesia, the Philippines , Singapore and Thailand . This highlights Hong Kong's pivotal position as a key global transshipment hub and sales centre for watches and clocks. Salon de TIME was open to the public for free for the second consecutive year. Together with CENTRESTAGE , which was held at the same time, the events attracted more than 19,000 public visits to purchase their favourite items. Around 400 watch and fashion brands were showcased on-site. HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said:“The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME are annual highlights for the industry. This year, the events brought together over 650 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions. This year's exhibition featured pavilions from Guangzhou , Taiwan , the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP) , and the French pavilion by Francéclat . It also welcomed the return of exhibitors from Germany, Japan, Lebanon and the Netherlands. The number of brands at Salon de TIME reached a new post-pandemic high. Many exhibitors used the platform to launch innovative products showcasing exquisite craftsmanship, serving as a springboard for entering international and mainland markets. This underscores Hong Kong's vitality as a global hub for commerce and creativity.” She mentioned that a series of trade exhibitions will be held in the fall, including the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia , which will take place simultaneously from 13 to 16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Following these, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will be held from 27 to 30 October, and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will run from 28 to 31 October, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo, respectively. All four exhibitions will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, allowing global buyers and exhibitors to continue discussions online after the physical fairs. Survey indicates that markets such as the Middle East and East Asia are viewed optimistically During the exhibition, the HKTDC conducted a survey, interviewing some 920 exhibitors and buyers on-site. The aim was to understand global trends in the watch industry, as well as exhibitors' and buyers' perspectives on the industry's outlook and product trends. The survey results show that 59% of respondents expect overall sales to grow in the next 12 to 24 months, while 36% anticipate that sales will remain stable. Respondents considered the growth prospects for the watch industry in the following target sales markets to be promising or very promising in the next two years: the Middle East (82%), Taiwan (79%), Korea (78%), Latin America (76%), Australia (76%), and ASEAN countries (73%). Regarding product trends, 47% of respondents consider smart watches to have the most significant growth potential, followed by fashion watches (30%), and casual watches (26%). The twin watch fairs unveiled industry trends; EXHIBITION+ plays a role Saat ve Saat , which has over 160 points of sale in Türkiye, attended the two watch fairs again this year. The company's production manager Yusuf Eyilmez stated:“Through the business matching meetings on the smart platform click2match, and the physical meetings at the fair, we have procured automatic mechanical watches from the Hong Kong exhibitor Dailywin Watch Products Mfg Ltd . The annual order value is expected to reach US$1 million.” Su & Co Trading Company from Myanmar sells fashion watches through both online and physical stores. The company founder Su Hnin Aye stated:“This year, we have purchased US$600,000 worth of branded watches at the fair and have identified two new watch brands to introduce to the Myanmar market. We will also sign a sole distributor agreement with a brand at the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP) , Mathey Tissot .” At the fair, Hong Kong exhibitor Dayton Industrial launched the new Watch2Care TCM smart watch. The company's director Paul Yuen said:“We have invented this smart watch featuring digital pulsation analysis with TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) reports for preventive healthcare. During the exhibition, we introduced the features of our revolutionary smart watch to hundreds of both local and international buyers. We have found potential distributors from Germany, Mainland China, Singapore and the US. We are also excited to have received collaboration invitations from a Swiss watch movement company and a buyer from Myanmar. We aim to achieve an on-site sales turnover of HK$1.5 million.” Last year, the German brand Lilienthal Berlin introduced the world's first wristwatch with a case made from recycled coffee grounds at Salon de TIME . This year, they have innovated once again by bringing a new eco-friendly watch with a dial made from recycled tea leaves. The company's management director Ruby Young stated:“The new watch has garnered media attention, attracting buyers from around the globe to our booth. We have successfully identified potential distributors from Bangladesh and Israel and are in discussions with buyers from Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mainland China, the UAE, and the US.” Salon de TIME also featured several exhibitors showcasing“Guochao” series watches. This year, Sun International Concepts presented six renowned watch brands from Mainland China, including masterpieces by four independent watchmakers: Ma Xushu , Tan Zehua , Qian Guobiao , and Gong Xun . Company executive director David Sun mentioned that feedback from both the industry and the public is more enthusiastic compared to last year, and they have successfully found exclusive distributors at the fair to expand into the ASEAN market. Several watches were available for on-site retail purchase and the projected on-site sales are expected to reach six figures, representing a 10% increase over last year. The new zone Microbrands presents unique niche brands offering watches that are both affordable and stylish. First-time exhibitor and YouTube channel Watchcatavlog brought four microbrands. The channel's founder Ciff Luk stated that they are in discussions with buyers from Canada, Taiwan, and the UAE regarding distributor collaborations. The brands also attracted numerous watch enthusiasts. For the second consecutive year, Salon de TIME was completely open to the public for free. Watch enthusiasts Jovi Ha, CK Hung and Ricky Tsang attended the event together and remarked:“This exhibition has truly broadened our horizons, allowing us to admire the exquisite craftsmanship of numerous high-quality brands all at once, and to have direct interaction with independent watchmakers. The diversity in watch styles available at the fair, along with their great value for money, led us to spend nearly HK$100,000 in total, purchasing multiple branded watches and leaving the event thoroughly satisfied.” Photo download:



The 44th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 13th Salon de TIME successfully concluded in physical fair format yesterday, attracting some 16,000 buyers from 95 countries and regions on-site As a highlight of Salon de TIME , World Brand Piazza presented nine world-class watch brands Salon de TIME was open to the public for free for the second consecutive year, allowing attendees to visit, shop, and participate in on-site events This year's fair featured pavilions from Guangzhou , Taiwan , Francéclat from France , and the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (above) The Hong Kong International Watch Forum (above) and Asian Watch Conference hosted various experts to share the latest trade data and industry trends from around the world, to discuss strategies for the global watch industry's supply chain, and to delve into the artistic concepts behind independent watchmaking and micro brands. Salon de TIME welcomed brands from Mainland China and several independent watchmakers to present their“Guochao” series watches, including Shanghai Watch , Sea-Gull , FIYTA and Zbioland . The 42nd Hong Kong Watch Design Competition featured an open group and a student group; celebrity Bowie Cheung served as a guest judge and attended the awards ceremony. The fair featured a variety of exciting activities, including a watch parade (as shown in the image), Smart Bidding , watch engraving demonstrations , and watch appreciation paired with tea art experiences ; additionally, a lucky draw offered generous prizes. HKTDC and Hong Kong Tourism Board (Destination Partner) offered travel and hospitality support to overseas buyers and journalists, including an Aqua Luna boat ride (as shown in the image), Muslim-friendly visit programme to the Hong Kong Palace Museum and Kowloon Masjid, Plaza Premium Lounge passes, and cultural booths at the Networking Reception.

