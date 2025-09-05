EG4 Secures 13.3Gwh Of Residential U.S. Energy Storage Projects From LG Energy Solution

The EG4 Electronics logo, representing our commitment to innovative, reliable solar energy solutions.

- James ShowalterSULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EG4 Electronics (EG4) announced today the signing of a multi-billion-dollar supply agreement with LG Energy Solution Vertech, covering a six-year period from 2025 through 2030. EG4 will secure a total 13.3 GWh of residential ESS battery modules and packs during this time. The agreement was signed between EG4 and LG Energy Solutions' U.S. energy storage division, LG Energy Solution Vertech.All products will qualify for domestic content requirements with the first delivery slated for 4th quarter of 2025. Projects will incorporate the latest LG Energy Solution residential lithium-ion battery solutions manufactured in the U.S. EG4 will integrate the batteries provided by LG Energy Solution. LG Energy Solution will supply high-capacity LFP long-cell batteries that offer improved energy efficiency, enhanced safety, and higher energy density compared to conventional LFP solutions.EG4 Electronics is a leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation solar energy storage systems. Headquartered in Sulphur Springs, Texas, they are dedicated to making solar affordable for everyone, giving consumers the ability to be fully self-sufficient."By partnering with LG Energy Solution, we're taking a major step toward our vision of making solar energy storage more accessible, affordable, and proudly produced right here at home," said James Showalter, CEO of EG4. "Together with LG Energy Solution, we're dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art technology that empowers homeowners and fast-tracks their journey to energy independence."About EG4 ElectronicsEmpowering energy independence for everyone is what EG4 Electronics stands for. Whether you aim to achieve complete energy autonomy, seek backup power solutions, optimize energy usage in your RV, remote cabin, or any solar-powered application, our products are designed to energize every aspect of your life. Visit

Caleigh Oglesby

EG4 Electronics

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.