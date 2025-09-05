Key Accused In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Arrested By NIA In Bihar
The arrest took place on Friday in Gaya, Bihar, following an extensive intelligence-led operation, NIA said in a press release.
Sharanjit, a resident of Bhaini Bangar village in Qadian, Batala (Gurdaspur district), Punjab, was found to be actively involved in the planning and execution of the terror attack that took place in the early hours of March 15, said the agency's press release.
The attack, carried out by two bike-borne assailants - Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill - was orchestrated under the instructions of handlers based abroad.
According to NIA investigations, the attack was part of a broader conspiracy led by terror handlers operating from multiple international locations, including Europe, the USA, and Canada. These handlers provided arms, explosives, financial aid, and logistical support to the operatives in India.
The probe revealed that Sharanjit had received a consignment of four grenades from another arrested accused on March 1 in Batala. Two days before the attack, he handed over one of those grenades to Gursidak and Vishal, which was later used in the assault.
Post-attack, Sharanjit went underground and has been evading arrest since NIA conducted searches in Batala a month ago, said the NIA. Through a combination of human and technical intelligence, the agency traced his movements and ultimately located him in Gaya.
According to the agency, this arrest marks a crucial step in dismantling the broader terror network responsible for the attack, which aimed to destabilise communal harmony. The NIA has confirmed that further investigations are underway in the case to uncover the full extent of the transnational conspiracy and apprehend all those involved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment