PGTI NEXGEN 2025: Amrit Lal And Lakshya Nagar End Day Two As Joint Leaders
Md Nawab (71) was the highest-placed Patna golfer in tied eighth at two-over 146. Varun Sahay (70) was the other Patna-based professional to make the cut. He was placed tied 29th at eight-over 152.
The cut was applied at nine-over 153. The top 37 professionals made the cut for the third and final round.
Amrit Lal's top-notch driving and chipping saw him garner four birdies at the loss of two bogeys. Amrit, lying overnight third and two shots off the lead, thus climbed two spots into the joint lead.
Amrit, yet to win his first title, said,“I just took it one shot at a time today and didn't let the bogeys in the middle of the round affect my game. I plan to play with the same mindset in the final round.”
Lakshya Nagar, the round one joint leader, hung on to his place at the top of the pack despite having a mixed day as he collected four birdies and four bogeys. He produced some quality wedge shots on Wednesday.
Lakshya, like co-leader Amrit, is also looking to end the wait for his maiden title, said,“I'm carrying good confidence into this event, having posted a tied 23rd result last week at the Kolar Open, my best finish of the season on the main tour. I've been aggressive off the tees here in Patna, and that is something I will look to repeat in the final round.”
