Quadient Recognized As A Leader In Accounts Payable Automation By Independent Analyst Firm

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, has been named a Technology Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Payable Automation, 2025 report , an independent market evaluation conducted by QKS Group. This is the third consecutive year Quadient has been positioned as a Leader in the report, which includes a competitive analysis and ranking of leading accounts payable (AP) automation solutions.

The report states,“Quadient has received top five ranking in the SPARK Matrix for accounts payable automation. It's ability to transform incoming invoices, regardless of format, into structured data, facilitating efficient processing, secure archival and seamless integration with financial systems, highlights its comprehensive approach to financial and communication automation.”

Quadient AP streamlines the entire AP process, reducing costs with AI-powered data entry, providing real-time visibility into AP spend, mitigating risk with strong controls and automating approval workflows.

“A standout feature is its robust multilingual capability, supporting languages and enabling seamless global operations for diverse enterprises,” said Hetansh Shah, analyst at QKS Group.“This functionality, combined with flexible multi-currency, cross-border payment options, real-time analytics, seamless ERP integrations and automated workflows, enhances efficiency and compliance across multinational AP processes. With its extensive functional capabilities, steadfast dedication to fostering customer success through personalized engagement and exceptional ratings in customer impact and technological excellence, Quadient has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Spark Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation.”

Quadient AP is part of the company's financial automation and business communications platform. Quadient was also named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable reports for the past several years for its AR automation capabilities.

“We are honored to be named by QKS Group as a Leader in AP automation,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, Quadient.“This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering innovative financial automation that harnesses the power of AI yet remains focused on people. Quadient's financial automation solutions put the important financial insights you need right in front of you, without you having to chase spreadsheets or dig through the dusty corners of your ERP system.”

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

