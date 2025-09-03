AI Assistants Go Mobile: Comscore Reports Surge In Mobile AI Tool Usage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile adoption outpaces PC as AI tools fit seamlessly into connected life

RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today released new data showing a clear shift in where consumers access AI tools, as mobile reach expands and desktop usage declines.

In the past three months, mobile reach - which includes both mobile web and native app usage - grew +5.3% (from 69.7M to 73.4M users), while PC usage dropped -11.1%. The findings are based on Comscore's newly added AI tool usage tracking, introduced in May as part of its industry-leading reporting suite. This enhancement measures visitation for 117 AI tools across nine categories on both PC and mobile.

From November 2024 to June 2025, mobile adoption of AI assistants grew +82% , dramatically narrowing the gap with desktop usage. The fastest-growing brands on mobile from March to June 2025 were:



Microsoft Copilot : +175%

Google Gemini : +68% OpenAI ChatGPT : +17.9%



“The evolution of how consumers use AI tools on mobile isn't just about convenience, it's about behavior,” said Smriti Sharma, SVP Custom IQ, Comscore.“Leading brands are positioning AI assistants as personal, always-available companions, and users are responding. From voice commands to image inputs, users are gravitating toward AI tools that feel native to mobile environments.”

Comscore's audience deduplication and cross-visitation data shows that over 85% of top AI assistant users stick to one platform, signaling deeper adoption rather than simple trial. OpenAI mobile users demonstrated the strongest loyalty, with lower cross-use compared to Google and Microsoft users, who showed higher platform exploration - a sign of curiosity or broader use cases. The mobile surge points to strategic opportunities for AI providers, including native integration with devices (e.g., Google Gemini as default on Pixel phones), bundling with hardware and service plans, and partnerships to extend reach across ecosystems.

To see the latest rankings visit the Comscore website at this link.

