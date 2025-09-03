Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Share Buyback Program Completed


2025-09-03 11:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME Group NV announces that the share buyback program, which commenced on April 22, 2025, was completed on September 1, 2025.

The program involved the buyback of 40,000 shares for a total amount of 5,345,737 million euros. The average purchase price was 133.64 euros per share.
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by DEME Group NV can be found on .

