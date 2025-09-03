Share Buyback Program Completed

The program involved the buyback of 40,000 shares for a total amount of 5,345,737 million euros. The average purchase price was 133.64 euros per share. All details related to the acquisition of own shares by DEME Group NV can be found on .

