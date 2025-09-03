NCEA Launches NCEA Academy, A Professional Learning Hub For Educators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Groundbreaking partnership with Eduscape takes professional development to a new level.

- Dr. Steven F. Cheeseman, NCEA President/CEOWOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA ), the largest private professional education association in the world, and Eduscape , the leading professional learning organization in North America, announce the launch of NCEA Academy, an online professional learning space that provides Catholic school educators with world-class asynchronous professional development and certifications.A new chapter in Catholic school educator formation:Under this strategic partnership, Eduscape will integrate myEduscape, its eLearning platform under the domain ncea. Subscribers will have access to myEduscape's library of 300+ courses with topics including, but not limited to: Classroom Management, Data-Driven Instruction, Science of Reading, AI, STREAM, SEL, and much more. The platform offers learner analytics, AI-driven learning tools, and an on-demand leadership dashboard to monitor learner progress. Archdioceses and dioceses will be able to create custom dashboards populated with their respective evaluation rubrics, classroom observation models, and other system-specific content. Leaders will also be able to deploy and manage system-wide, multi-modal professional learning strategies in one place. Eduscape will also collaborate with NCEA and subject-matter experts to develop new courses and convert selected works from the NCEA Publishing Library into online courses. The partnership leverages Eduscape's holistic professional learning model refined over 18 years ofexperience: a blended, personalized framework that incorporates ongoing assessment and integrated eLearning within a social learning environment.NCEA will offer NCEA Academy to its members at a member rate and to the wider Catholic school market. The portal will also feature an NCEA Research and Resource space and the NSBECS community of practice, where educators can exchange best practices.“NCEA Academy is a significant step forward in our mission to strengthen Catholic school communities. This personalized learning platform offers our educators a high- quality, accessible learning environment where they can continuously develop their skills and better serve students. We will continue to expand NCEA Academy over time by expanding offerings on faith formation and spiritual development. Additionally, we look forward to the possibilities of engaging our Catholic university partners to support the development of continuing education opportunities,” shared Dr. Steven F. Cheeseman, NCEA President/CEO.Why this partnership is groundbreaking:NCEA is recognized as the largest private professional education association. By partnering with Eduscape–a company whose mission is to“empower educators to unlock the potential of every learner,” NCEA Academy combines scale with innovation. The partnership continues positioning Eduscape's myEduscape platform as the premier online professional learning hub for educators and gives NCEA members ongoing access to cutting-edge instruction and credentials with the latest research-driven learning strategies.“Partnering with NCEA is an honor and a milestone for Eduscape. Our holistic professional learning model will ensure that Catholic school educators have access to exemplary professional learning and certifications whenever and wherever they need them,” stated Alexander J. Urrea, founder and CEO of Eduscape. NCEA Academy will hold information sessions and webinars beginning in September. Educators and administrators can learn more and sign up for updates by visiting ncea. For media inquiries or partnership information, please contact: NCEA, ..., Eduscape, ...______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA)Founded in 1904, NCEA represents over 150,000 Catholic school educators and is the largest private professional education association in the world. The association provides leadership development, professional learning, advocacy, and resources to support faith formation andacademic excellence in Catholic schools.About EduscapeEduscape is the leading professional learning organization in North America. Entering its 19th year, it has served over one million educators in all 50 states and 13 countries. Eduscape is privately held and remains committed to its purpose:“to empower educators to unlock the potential of every learner.”

Michael Chichetti

Eduscape

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.