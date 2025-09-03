Indeed Italy Surpasses Growth Goals With Anteriad's BDR-As-A-Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recruitment leader expands engagement across EMEA after strong results from local language program

Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced the success of its partnership with Indeed Italy, part of the world's #1 job matching platform1. By deploying Anteriad's BDR-as-a-Service program in-market and in-language, Indeed Italy surpassed monthly meeting goals and expanded its reach across EMEA.

Indeed.com, which operates in over 60 countries and 28 languages, helps more people find jobs than anywhere else-connecting 610 million job seeker profiles with opportunities worldwide. In the high-potential Italian market, Indeed needed to reach more targeted accounts and support local sales representatives in generating leads and setting qualified meetings.

To address this, Anteriad deployed BDR-as-a-Service in Italian using its Warm Handover approach. Within Indeed's existing book of accounts, Anteriad identified and engaged the ideal customer profile (ICP) to secure qualified meetings-allowing the sales team to focus on advancing opportunities and driving pipeline growth. Anteriad also helped expand their targeted account list and enrich it with ICP contacts so that all BDRs had a larger universe for targeting.

Key outcomes include:

- Surpassed the goal of 5+ meetings per month

- Increased lead execution and meeting rates

- Consistent program renewal and geographic expansion across EMEA

“After more than four years of partnership, Anteriad continues to raise the bar,” said Romina Zanetel, Country Marketing, Senior Specialist at“In a fast-moving and complex market like Italy, Anteriad hasn't just talked results-they've delivered. Together, we've built a strategy that cuts through the noise, reaches the right companies quickly, and directly supports our sales teams-who aren't just meeting their targets, they're smashing them.”

“Our BDR-as-a-Service strategy ensures that sales teams can focus on closing deals instead of chasing leads,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad.“Indeed Italy's success showcases how local language support, qualified targeting, and warm handoffs can deliver both immediate impact and long-term value.”

