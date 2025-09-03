Groundworks® Expands Houston Presence Through Acquisition Of Leveled Concrete

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This partnership allows Groundworks to serve more homeowners with foundation and concrete repair solutions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks , North America's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Leveled Concrete in Houston, Texas. This strategic addition will enable the company to expand its existing concrete repair services to more Houston homeowners.

“The team at Leveled Concrete brings unique expertise in affordable poly concrete repair,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks.“Our goal is to export this methodology to our 80 branches to continue serving our customers across North America.”

Leveled Concrete has been providing unmatched precision and innovative techniques for long-lasting results since 2014. Together with Groundworks, they will serve the area with nearly 100 employees.

“Leveled Concrete has helped thousands of homeowners with concrete repair solutions designed to withstand years of wear and tear,” noted Zachary Zaras, general manager of Leveled Concrete.“Partnering with Groundworks enables us to scale quickly and offer additional benefits, like the employee ownership program, to our people.”

To learn more about Groundworks' success story, services, locations, and opportunities to join its dynamic team, visit .

About Groundworks

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer's greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As a nine-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks' combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks' continued growth and success at .

