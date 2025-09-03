Schoolinks Unveils Bold, Future-Ready Platform With A Smarter, Human-Centered Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smarter Design, Bolder Vision: SchooLinks Reimagines College and Career Readiness for the Future

Austin, TX, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the leading college and career readiness platform, today unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting a bold vision for the future of education technology. At the heart of this rebrand is a commitment to smarter design, bolder thinking, and a future-focused experience that empowers students and educators alike.

The rebrand introduces a revitalized look and feel across the entire platform, signaling more than just aesthetic change. It embodies SchooLinks' mission to anticipate the needs of tomorrow's learners and deliver tools that simplify decisions, inspire confidence, and connect passions to purpose.

Smarter, Bolder, Future-Ready

Smarter by Design



Every aspect of the new experience - from navigation flows to visual cues - is rooted in smarter design principles that reduce friction, anticipate user needs, and guide actions naturally.

For students, this means streamlined pathways for exploration, planning, and engagement. For educators, it means workflows that adapt to how they work, not the other way around.



Bold in Look and Feel

The new brand embraces bold visual elements and a cleaner, more confident aesthetic. The refreshed UI is not just updated - it's reimagined to inspire forward momentum and reflect the ambition of the students it serves.



Future-Ready in Vision



SchooLinks' consistent design language spans elementary through high school, ensuring students grow with a platform that evolves with them.

With a seamless experience across all grade levels, the rebrand positions SchooLinks as the future-ready partner districts can trust to prepare learners for what comes next.



Leadership Perspective

“This rebrand isn't about looking different - it's about thinking different,” said Katie Fang, Founder & CEO of SchooLinks. “We've built a smarter, bolder, future-ready identity that mirrors the journeys of the students we serve. The redesigned brand & UI is just one expression of that vision: every click, every interaction is designed to move students forward with confidence.”

The new brand and redesigned user interface are now live across all SchooLinks districts, marking the company's next chapter in advancing innovation, accessibility, and student engagement.

About SchooLinks

SchooLinks is a modern, student-centric college and career readiness platform serving K-12 districts nationwide. With tools for exploration, planning, and postsecondary success, SchooLinks empowers students to connect their passions with purpose and equips educators with actionable insights to support every learner.

CONTACT: David Wolpert SchooLinks 5127109922 ...