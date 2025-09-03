OHA Announces Final Close Of $1.1 Billion CLO Equity Fund OHA CLO Enhanced Equity Fund III

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”), a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager, announced the final close of the third vintage of its CLO equity fund, OHA CLO Enhanced Equity Fund III ("OHCEE III"), with total equity commitments of $1.1 billion. These commitments will enable OHA to deploy approximately $10 billion in CLOs. OHCEE III is focused on investing in the primary equity of OHA-managed CLOs, leveraging the firm's deep expertise in structured credit.

The fund attracted commitments from a global base of investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, endowments and family offices. OHCEE III will seek to build on the success of OHA's predecessor equity funds, OHCEE I and II. OHCEE I, which ended its investment period in 2021, is currently returning capital to investors, and OHCEE II will continue to invest until December 2025.

“OHCEE III reflects OHA's commitment to offering differentiated credit strategies tailored to the evolving needs of investors,” said Harpreet Anand, Portfolio Manager and Partner at OHA.“Our disciplined approach to CLO equity investing, supported by fundamental research analysis across the credit spectrum, is designed to preserve capital, create long-term value and outperform across market environments.”

“We are pleased to reach this milestone with OHCEE III, which underscores the continued growth and evolution of our CLO platform,” said TK Narayan, Head of Corporate Structured Products and Partner at OHA.“This fund aims to utilize OHA's high-conviction approach to credit selection and portfolio construction, supported by our experienced team and decades of credit investing expertise.”

OHA is a long-tenured manager in the CLO market, having issued its first CLO in 2001. OHCEE III endeavors to extend this legacy, applying OHA's deep analytical capabilities, disciplined investment approach, active portfolio management and rigorous structuring expertise. Utilizing OHA's investment strategy developed over three decades of experience managing structured vehicles, OHA will seek to dynamically invest the asset side of the fund's CLOs to mitigate credit losses and opportunistically manage the liability side to optimize the structures' returns. With the close of OHCEE III, OHA reinforces its position as a leading investor and issuer in the CLO equity market, managing over $22 billion in CLO-related assets across multiple strategies.

“The CLO equity market continues to offer compelling opportunities for managers who can navigate complexity and manage risk effectively,” said Thomas Wong, Portfolio Manager and Partner at OHA.“OHCEE III is built to capitalize on these dynamics with a strategy focused on generating alpha in an effort to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our investors.”

About OHA:

OHA is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $98 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, distressed and special situation investments, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2025. Additional information on OHA's AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit .

