Middleground Capital Appoints Investment Banking Veteran Tim Curley As Managing Director Of Exits & Realizations
In this role, Tim will oversee MiddleGround's exit strategies, enhancing value creation and driving strong outcomes at the point of sale. He will manage the preparation and execution of exit processes, build and maintain key corporate, private equity and advisory relationships, as well as support co-investment initiatives. Tim will also play a central role in positioning portfolio companies for market success, partnering with the broader MiddleGround and portfolio management teams in identifying and executing key growth initiatives and operational improvements.
“Tim is an outstanding addition to MiddleGround, especially at a time when the firm is focused on realizing our investments and returning liquidity to our stakeholders,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround Capital.“Our growth has created exciting new opportunities, and bringing in a senior leader with an investment banking background to guide exits will strengthen the way we support our portfolio companies. Tim's expertise and collaborative approach make him a perfect fit for our team.”
Prior to joining MiddleGround, Tim spent 18 years at BMO Capital Markets, advancing from Analyst to Managing Director. At BMO, he helped build the Industrials Investment Banking team and led the firm's Transportation and Diversified Manufacturing investment banking practice. Tim advised public companies, private equity-backed businesses, and family-owned enterprises on M&A, capital raises, and strategic financings.
“I'm thrilled to join MiddleGround at such an exciting point in the Company's growth,” said Curley.“The firm's operator-led approach to private equity truly sets it apart, and I'm excited to help ensure our exit strategies reflect the incredible work being done with portfolio companies. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team to build on that success.”
Tim earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from Villanova University.
About MiddleGround Capital
MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $4.1 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit:
