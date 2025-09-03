Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Tesla, GM, Other EV Sales To Tumble By 50% As Trump Ends Federal EV Credits Later This Month, Says Expert: Report

2025-09-03 10:11:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sales of electric vehicles from Tesla Inc. (TSLA), General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co. (F), and other players in the U.S. could be cut in half as President Donald Trump's“One Big Beautiful Bill Act” ends federal EV credits later in September, according to an automobile industry expert.

According to a report by Yahoo Finance citing inputs from iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer, although EV sales could rise in the third quarter (Q3) due to a potential rush from buyers ahead of the September 30 deadline for claiming EV tax credits, they would see a steep fall off once the deadline kicks in.

