Israeli Protesters Demand Hostage Release, End To Gaza War In Jerusalem Demonstrations

A group of Israeli protesters set fire to garbage bins and car tires near the prime minister's residence, demanding the release of hostages and an end to the Gaza war.

The demonstration took place Wednesday in Jerusalem, where participants lit fires to show anger at government policies. Police said several vehicles were damaged but no injuries were reported. Firefighters later contained the blaze. Authorities condemned the acts of arson in public spaces as“irresponsible behavior.”

Some demonstrators also staged a sit-in on the roof of the National Library, prompting police to intervene and remove them. Meanwhile, a convoy of cars drove toward Jerusalem with banners and chants calling for the return of hostages and a halt to the fighting.

The protests come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presses ahead with military operations in Gaza despite growing domestic and international pressure. In a recent development, Qatar, acting as a mediator, revealed that Netanyahu rejected a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, which Hamas had accepted.

Protesters argue that the government's refusal to compromise prolongs the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians. For many families, the fate of hostages remains a painful and unresolved issue fueling public anger.

The unrest in Jerusalem underscores mounting frustration within Israel over the handling of the conflict. Demonstrations are increasingly blending demands for security with calls for political accountability, reflecting a society deeply divided over Netanyahu's policies.

As mediation efforts stall, the protests are expected to intensify. Without meaningful progress toward a ceasefire or a hostage release, domestic discontent may further strain Israel's leadership at a critical moment in the conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram