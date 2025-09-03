Calgary Home Sales Fell 9% In August
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the western Canadian city fell 9% year-over-year in August as high inventory levels continue to impact the market.
The real estate board announced that 1,989 homes were sold in Calgary during August compared with 2,182 sales made in August 2024.
There were 3,478 new listings on the market in August, down 1.7% from a year earlier as the city's inventory grew 48.2% to 6,661 homes for sale.
The board says improved supply has“changed the dynamics of the Calgary market” by driving price declines, with the residential benchmark price falling 4.1% year-over-year to $577,200.
But the Calgary Real Estate Board said that recent price declines“have not offset all the gains that have occurred over the past several years.”
The most significant price declines have been for row houses and apartments, which have seen the largest gains in inventory levels.
In contrast, detached and semi-detached homes have seen modest price growth in some neighbourhoods of Calgary.
Canada's housing market has struggled in recent years with high interest rates, a slowing domestic economy, and uncertainty caused by trade policies in the neighbouring U.S.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the western Canadian city fell 9% year-over-year in August as high inventory levels continue to impact the market.
The real estate board announced that 1,989 homes were sold in Calgary during August compared with 2,182 sales made in August 2024.
There were 3,478 new listings on the market in August, down 1.7% from a year earlier as the city's inventory grew 48.2% to 6,661 homes for sale.
The board says improved supply has“changed the dynamics of the Calgary market” by driving price declines, with the residential benchmark price falling 4.1% year-over-year to $577,200.
But the Calgary Real Estate Board said that recent price declines“have not offset all the gains that have occurred over the past several years.”
The most significant price declines have been for row houses and apartments, which have seen the largest gains in inventory levels.
In contrast, detached and semi-detached homes have seen modest price growth in some neighbourhoods of Calgary.
Canada's housing market has struggled in recent years with high interest rates, a slowing domestic economy, and uncertainty caused by trade policies in the neighbouring U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment