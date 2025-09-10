Adeline Morez Jacobs

Postdoctoral researcher, University of Padova (Italy); visiting lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University (UK), University of Padua

Adeline Morez is a biological anthropologist who specialises in the study of population genetics. She did a PhD at Liverpool John Moores University (UK) on inferring past human movements using ancient DNA, focusing on Africa and Europe. After postdocs at The Francis Crick Institute (UK) and CNRS (France), she is now working on the impact of Neanderthal introgression on the health of present-day people at the University of Padova, Italy.



2024–present Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Biology, University of Padua

2023–2024 Postdoctoral reseacher, EDB, CNRS, France

2024–2024 Postdoctoral reseacher, The Francis Crick Institute 2018–2023 PhD student, Liverpool John Moores University

Experience