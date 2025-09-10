Adeline Morez Jacobs
Postdoctoral researcher, University of Padova (Italy); visiting lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University (UK),
University of Padua
Adeline Morez is a biological anthropologist who specialises in the study of population genetics. She did a PhD at Liverpool John Moores University (UK) on inferring past human movements using ancient DNA, focusing on Africa and Europe. After postdocs at The Francis Crick Institute (UK) and CNRS (France), she is now working on the impact of Neanderthal introgression on the health of present-day people at the University of Padova, Italy.Experience
2024–present
Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Biology, University of Padua
2023–2024
Postdoctoral reseacher, EDB, CNRS, France
2024–2024
Postdoctoral reseacher, The Francis Crick Institute
2018–2023
PhD student, Liverpool John Moores University
