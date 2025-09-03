Acute Liver Failure Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight RHEACELL, Versantis, Martin Pharmaceuticals, Grifols Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Liver Failure pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Acute Liver Failure treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Acute Liver Failure Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Liver Failure Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Liver Failure treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acute Liver Failure companies working in the treatment market are Promthera Biosciences, Akaza Biosciences, Grifols Therapeutics, GENFIT, Yaqrit, GENFI, Cellaion, Grifols Therapeutics, and others , are developing therapies for the Acute Liver Failure treatment



Emerging Acute Liver Failure therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Hepastem, TAK-242, ALBUTINE (Albumin 5%), Nitazoxanide, TAK-242, VS-01, HepaStem, SMT + PE-A 5%, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Liver Failure market in the coming years.

In February 2025, Genfit Biopharma announced that alongside the expected Phase II results from the UNVEIL-IT trial assessing VS-01 in the second half of this year, it also plans to share up to three additional clinical datasets from its ACLF pipeline by the end of 2025.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to VS-01 for the treatment of ACLF. In March 2024, HepaRegeniX GmbH , a clinical-stage company focused on developing regenerative therapies for acute and chronic liver diseases, has published clinical and preclinical findings on its first-in-class MKK4 inhibitor, HRX-215, in the journal Cell. The study, available online (DOI: 1016/j.2024.02.023), highlights HRX-215's ability to significantly enhance liver regeneration and prevent liver failure in preclinical models. Additionally, a first-in-human trial demonstrated its safety and tolerability. HRX-215 is a small molecule inhibitor targeting Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4).

Acute Liver Failure Overview

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) is a serious condition in which a person with pre-existing chronic liver disease experiences sudden and severe worsening of liver function. This rapid decline often leads to complications such as jaundice, bleeding, infections, or multi-organ failure. ACLF has a high risk of mortality and typically requires urgent medical care, with liver transplantation being a potential life-saving option in severe cases.

Emerging Acute Liver Failure Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Hepastem: Promthera Biosciences

TAK-242: Akaza Biosciences

ALBUTINE (Albumin 5%): Grifols Therapeutics

Nitazoxanide: GENFIT

TAK-242: Yaqrit

VS-01: GENFIT

HepaStem: Cellaion SMT + PE-A 5%: Grifols Therapeutics

Acute Liver Failure Route of Administration

Acute Liver Failure pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Acute Liver Failure Molecule Type

Acute Liver Failure Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acute Liver Failure Assessment by Product Type

Acute Liver Failure By Stage and Product Type

Acute Liver Failure Assessment by Route of Administration

Acute Liver Failure By Stage and Route of Administration

Acute Liver Failure Assessment by Molecule Type Acute Liver Failure by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acute Liver Failure Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Acute Liver Failure Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acute Liver Failure are - RHEACELL, Versantis, Martin Pharmaceuticals, Grifols Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, GENFIT, Akaza Bioscience, Cipla, and others.

Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Analysis:

The Acute Liver Failure pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Liver Failure with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Liver Failure Treatment.

Acute Liver Failure key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Liver Failure Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Liver Failure market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of liver diseases, increase in the number of research and development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acute Liver Failure Market.

Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-effects associated with the treatment of Acute Liver Failure (ACLF), high cost associated with the treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acute Liver Failure Market growth.

Scope of Acute Liver Failure Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acute Liver Failure Companies: Promthera Biosciences, Akaza Biosciences, Grifols Therapeutics, GENFIT, Yaqrit, GENFI, Cellaion, Grifols Therapeutics, and others

Key Acute Liver Failure Therapies: Hepastem, TAK-242, ALBUTINE (Albumin 5%), Nitazoxanide, TAK-242, VS-01, HepaStem, SMT + PE-A 5%, and others

Acute Liver Failure Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Liver Failure current marketed and Acute Liver Failure emerging therapies Acute Liver Failure Market Dynamics: Acute Liver Failure market drivers and Acute Liver Failure market barriers

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.