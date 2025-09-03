The Fiixx Foundation To Host Official Launch Event In Palm Beach County
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Palm Beach County, FL, September 2, 2025 – As social activism and community engagement continue to shape societies around the world, a dynamic organization is stepping forward to make a meaningful impact. Founded by actor, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Bruce 'Busta' Soscia, The FiiXX Foundation is committed to uplifting underserved communities by expanding access to essential resources such as clean water, nutritious food, quality education, and healthcare. The Foundation will mark its official launch with a red-carpet celebration on September 27th at Palm Beach Arts & Collectibles in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.
"This upcoming evening is more than just a night out – it's a catalyst for the future, one bridging faith, influence, and resources in order to change lives," said Soscia, whose philanthropic leadership has already helped over 150,000 people across the nation and beyond. "Just having faith isn't enough. We need unified action."
Honoring Military Veterans
A special highlight of the evening will be The Fiixx Foundation's tribute to U.S. military combat veterans. By affiliating with DDS4Vets, The Hero Foundation, and other veteran-owned businesses and charities, the Foundation is committed to standing beside those who have sacrificed for our freedom.
The event will honor Tom Matteo, a six-time Purple Heart recipient, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and former Chief of Police of Miami, who was recently recognized at the White House for his extraordinary service. His presence symbolizes the Foundation's deep respect for the courage, resilience, and continued contributions of America's veterans.
A Night of Philanthropy, Innovation, and Community
This VIP, invite-only evening will be attended by celebrities, athletes, investors, business leaders, cultural influencers, faith-based organizations, and innovators, sparking opportunities for change across the globe.
Nonprofits and mission-driven organizations that will be present include:
-Food For The Poor – Serving 17 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America. - DDS4Vets – Providing service dogs to veterans with PTSD.
- The Hero Foundation – 100% volunteer-run, donating every dollar raised to help communities in need, both locally and abroad.
-International Brain Research Foundation (IBRF) – Pioneering treatments for brain injury and trauma.
Guests will also experience Altitude Water's breakthrough disaster relief technology, marvel at a cultural showcase featuring the International Spanish Academy Dance Alumni, celebrating Palm Beach County's bilingual education excellence and the unifying power of the arts, as well as showcasing art from young artists Bodhi & Sky, ages 6 and 9 and recently seen on television, symbolizing the Foundation's commitment to youth empowerment and generational impact.
Additional partners include PaaL Pay, Student ACES, Building Good Habits (BGH), Token X, and Liquid Rights, alongside generous in-kind sponsors such as Diamond Brew Coffee, Muscle Vodka, Dreamlux Productions, TransMedia Group, and more.
A Faith-Driven Mission
"The Fiixx Foundation was founded on faith-driven principles," Soscia added. "Our mission is to educate communities about the importance of giving back-locally and abroad-while honoring those who serve, uplifting the vulnerable, and fostering innovation. This launch marks the beginning of a movement, one that amplifies voices, builds bridges, and creates meaningful change through service, storytelling, and strategic action."
A Call to Action from the Entertainment World
Bruce Soscia, a film actor and producer recently seen alongside Liam Neeson in Absolution, now in theaters and on streaming services, is challenging his celebrity peers to step up. He calls on actors, athletes, and influencers to use their impactful platforms to promote positive change globally-from championing veterans to advancing clean water, education, and humanitarian efforts.
Event: The Fiixx Foundation Official Launch Event
