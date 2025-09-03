Grande Group Limited Drives Web3 Innovation As Exclusive Advisor To Drama3 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRANDE GROUP LIMITED (“GRAN” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GRAN), a Hong Kong-based financial services provider operating through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, today announced its successful delivery of comprehensive real-world asset solutions and exclusive advisory services to Vividverse Capital Limited for the launch of Drama3. Drama3 is a Web3 infrastructure platform designed to transform short dramas and emerging intellectual properties into investable digital assets. The platform officially debuted today with its first flagship drama, Vanguard of Resistance, open for co-funding. Within six hours of its online launch, this drama achieved 30% of its total funding target.

As the Company's inaugural initiative into the Web3 space, the successful launch of Drama3 underscores its commitment to constant innovation and demonstrates its capability to deploy sophisticated financial solutions in an evolving digital economy. This milestone marks a crucial step in its transformation into a leading gateway for global Web3 projects seeking access to mainstream capital markets. Standing at the forefront of the Web3 capital evolution, GRAN will continue to embrace blockchain and digital asset technologies, empowering its clients and reshaping capital ecosystems by bridging traditional and decentralized finance through innovation-driven financial solutions.

Drama3 aims to establish IPFi (Intellectual Property Finance) as a new category of decentralized finance. Leveraging blockchain technology, Drama3 tokenizes participation rights and revenue-sharing in film and television content. It operates as a two-sided marketplace, charging service fees on funds raised for dramas that are launched through fair, on-chain crowdfunding campaigns, as well as transaction fees from secondary market activities once drama IP tokens are traded on decentralized exchanges. Profits generated from dramas-such as streaming income, licensing, or advertising-are transparently returned to token holders through an on-chain buyback and distribution mechanism. Participants share returns that are proportional to their contribution. This model enables transparent, fair, and accessible co-funding of dramas for global audiences and investors.

