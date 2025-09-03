Crpjet Technologies Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Round To Launch Revolutionary Defi Ecosystem With AI Integration

CRPJet Technologies

Company Announces Ongoing Token Presale as Platform Demonstrates Strong Market Validation for Web3 Debit Cards and Multi-Chain Wallet Solution

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CRPJet Technologies, a pioneering decentralized finance company, today announced the successful completion of its seed funding round, raising $1.2 million from strategic investors to accelerate the development of its comprehensive DeFi ecosystem. The company also launched an ongoing token presale for its $CRPJ utility token, offering early investors exclusive access to the platform's innovative features.Strong Investor Confidence Fuels DevelopmentThe oversubscribed seed round attracted investments from prominent blockchain-focused venture capital firms and angel investors who recognize CRPJet's potential to bridge traditional finance with decentralized technologies. The funding validates the company's unique approach of combining AI-powered automation with practical crypto utility through Web3 debit cards."The strong investor response demonstrates clear market demand for user-friendly DeFi solutions," said a CRPJet representative. "This funding enables us to accelerate product development and expand our team of blockchain engineers and AI specialists."Ongoing Presale Offers Strategic Investment OpportunityCRPJet's token presale is currently active, providing investors with early access to $CRPJ tokens at preferential pricing before the public launch. The presale has generated significant interest from institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to the growing DeFi infrastructure market.Early presale participants receive discounted token pricing with exclusive bonuses, priority access to CRPJet Smart Debit Cards, enhanced staking rewards up to 8% annually, governance rights in the CRPJet DAO, and access to the platform's $10,000 community giveaway.Market Opportunity and Product InnovationThe global DeFi market reached $21.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to achieve $78.49 billion by 2034, representing a substantial growth opportunity for innovative platforms. CRPJet addresses key market gaps by offering anonymous transactions through non-custodial wallets, global coverage with cross-border support, and instant crypto-to-fiat conversions.CRPJet Smart Debit Cards enable users to spend cryptocurrency anywhere Visa or Mastercard are accepted, with automatic conversions and cashback rewards in $CRPJ tokens. The cards support ATM withdrawals, Apple Pay integration, and AI-powered fraud protection.Multi-Chain Wallet provides secure, non-custodial storage across multiple blockchain networks with integrated DeFi protocol access. The wallet's AI assistant optimizes lending strategies and monitors security threats continuously.Crypto Payment Gateway serves businesses seeking to accept cryptocurrency payments with instant settlements and competitive processing fees, supporting major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins with automatic fiat conversion options.Strategic Tokenomics and AI IntegrationThe $CRPJ token serves as the ecosystem's utility currency, required for transaction fees, governance participation, and accessing premium features. Token holders receive cashback on card purchases, staking rewards, and priority access to new platform capabilities.CRPJet's integrated AI assistant operates 24/7 to automate wallet management, optimize lending strategies, provide intelligent transaction planning, monitor security threats, and identify optimal DeFi opportunities. This artificial intelligence integration transforms complex blockchain operations into user-friendly experiences accessible to mainstream audiences.Security and ComplianceCRPJet maintains strict regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions while preserving user privacy through decentralized architecture. The platform employs multi-layer security protocols, including AI-powered fraud detection, multi-signature wallets, and regular security audits by leading blockchain security firms.About CRPJet TechnologiesFounded by experienced blockchain developers and financial technology veterans, CRPJet Technologies develops comprehensive DeFi solutions focused on mainstream crypto adoption. The company's mission centers on eliminating barriers between traditional finance and decentralized technologies through innovative, secure, and user-friendly products.The presale continues with limited token allocation remaining. Interested investors can participate through the official website at or join the $10,000 community giveaway for additional rewards.Contact Information:CRPJet TechnologiesEmail: ...Website:Twitter:Telegram:This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding business plans and growth expectations. Actual results may differ from projections. Cryptocurrency investments involve significant risk and regulatory considerations.

