Etherealize Raises $40 Million To Rewire Wall Street's Infrastructure With Ethereum

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etherealize, the company developing products and infrastructure to onboard institutions to Ethereum, has announced the closing of a $40 million funding round led by Electric Capital and Paradigm. This funding is in addition to a grant received from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation in 2024 to kickstart its operations and educate the financial sector about Ethereum.

With this latest raise, Etherealize is strengthening its position at the forefront of innovation on Wall Street and as the definitive builder of institutional-grade settlement and privacy infrastructure for tokenized assets. The team will continue driving institutional adoption of Ethereum by developing:



Zero-knowledge (zk) privacy infrastructure for trading and settling tokenized assets

A settlement engine optimized for institutional tokenization workflows A suite of applications designed to bring utility and liquidity to tokenized fixed income markets



"Over the past decade, Ethereum has gone from an experiment to the world's most battle-tested, open financial network. This raise kicks off the 'Institutional Merge'-upgrading institutional finance to modern, safer, globally accessible rails," said Danny Ryan, cofounder and President of Etherealize.

Etherealize's Mission

The company remains focused on two priorities: educating the financial sector on Ethereum's value proposition and rewiring Wall Street with Ethereum's programmable, credibly neutral infrastructure.

Co-founded by former Wall Street trader Vivek Raman, former member of Ethereum Foundation leadership and research lead Danny Ryan, and Ethereum veterans Grant Hummer and Zach Obront, Etherealize is on a mission to modernize the legacy financial system with Ethereum as its core.

"After hundreds of conversations with banks and institutions, one thing is clear: the future of finance will be built on Ethereum," said Vivek Raman, CEO of Etherealize. "This funding allows us to accelerate the development of institutional-grade infrastructure that rewires Wall Street with Ethereum as its invisible backbone. We're proud to not only be a leading voice for Ethereum on Wall Street, but to also be an engineering powerhouse driving the next wave of institutional blockchain adoption."

Ethereum has evolved from a programmer's vision to build the world computer into a global financial infrastructure layer powering hundreds of billions of dollars in activity. It has outpaced rivals by attracting major institutions like JPMorgan, Apollo, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity, BlackRock, and UBS. Today, the Ethereum ecosystem processes 95% of all stablecoin volume ($237.5 billion) and 82% of tokenized real-world assets ($10.5 billion), reinforcing its role as the leading platform for global finance.

The Team's Accomplishments

Since Etherealize's launch in January 2025, the company has made significant impact across policy, infrastructure, and market engagement, including:



Opening doors on Wall Street: Engaged with hundreds of top banks, asset managers, and payment networks to shape product development while driving institutional education around Ethereum.

Bringing new assets and infrastructure onchain: Collaborated with several asset managers to bring new tokenized assets onto Ethereum and supported Layer-2 blockchains in scaling adoption.

Shifting the institutional narrative: Produced research and content positioning ETH as an institutional-grade reserve asset, now cited by Wall Street research desks and Ethereum treasury companies. Impacting policy: Led SEC, Treasury, and Congressional engagements, drafting memos that informed digital asset regulation, and testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on the CLARITY Act.1

Etherealize has built a world-class team of Wall Street veterans such as Jeff Frase (Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, co-CEO of Noble Group), McAndrew Rudisill (Tiger, Harbor Island, ETHZilla), Jay Katz (founder of ClearPar and Storm Networks), and top-tier Ethereum and zero-knowledge cryptography engineers all on the charge to merge Wall Street and Ethereum.

About Etherealize

Etherealize builds Ethereum-based products and infrastructure for Wall Street, delivering compliant, private, and scalable solutions for trading, tokenization, and settlement. Founded in 2025 by Ethereum ecosystem leaders and Wall Street veterans, Etherealize is on a mission to ensure the global financial system is faster, safer, and built for the 21st century.

1 Testimony of Vivek Raman, co-founder and CEO of Etherealize, before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: From Blueprint to a Functional Framework," June 4, 2025

