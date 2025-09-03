Crux Adds Tax & Preferred Equity Offering to Expand Capital Access for Clean Energy Projects

Crux's tax and preferred equity launch comes as rising demand for electricity drives record capital needs for energy and manufacturing projects

- Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of CruxNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Crux , the capital markets technology company for the clean economy, unveiled its new tax and preferred equity offering . This represents a major expansion of Crux's role as a leading facilitator of increasingly diverse forms of capital to clean energy developers and manufacturers. Through this new offering, Crux helps developers raise capital, supports investors deploying tax and preferred equity, and connects buyers with quality, vetted tax credit opportunities.Tax and preferred equity are critical forms of project financing in which investors provide capital to renewable energy projects. In tax equity deals, investors receive a portion of the federal tax benefits and cash flows those projects generate in exchange for their investments, while in preferred equity deals, they receive a priority return on their investment, typically through fixed or preferred dividends.While the U.S. tax equity market is estimated to be $28 billion annually, 76% of developers shared in Crux's most recent market survey that tax equity is“not available or only somewhat available” in the market. Crux is addressing this gap with plans to deploy billions of dollars of capital annually, and has already signed $300 million in tax equity term sheets across multiple deals.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the energy sector, as recent federal policy changes reshape clean energy finance. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act preserved transferability and expanded eligibility for technologies like battery storage, nuclear, advanced manufacturing, and geothermal, while introducing adjusted criteria for solar and wind eligibility. At the same time, energy demand is rising, utility rates are climbing, and developers face widening gaps between the number of viable projects and the amount of capital and tax capacity available to finance them.“The interconnected nature of clean energy project finance means that changes in one area ripple throughout the entire market,” said Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Crux.“As tax credit policies shift, project developers and investors need clarity, optionality, and execution. Crux now offers access to tax and preferred equity, debt, and transferable tax credits, all in one place. That's good for efficiency, transparency, and getting more energy projects built faster.”This expansion into tax and preferred equity reinforces Crux's broader vision: to serve as the long-term partner across the full financing lifecycle of clean energy and manufacturing projects. Crux's leading market intelligence, powerful software platform, and deep expertise support both large and small players in the space, helping developers and investors of all sizes move faster and with more confidence in an increasingly valuable but rapidly evolving market. Over time, Crux will expand its tools to remove complexities in the tax equity process, the same way they have brought efficiency, liquidity, and intelligence to debt transactions and tax credit transfers.Crux is strongly positioned to support a growing and increasingly complex market, where hybrid financing structures and new market participants are becoming more common. As clean energy projects grow larger and more complex, even the most established financial institutions face capacity constraints and seek co-investment partners, execution support, and distribution infrastructure to service more developers and compete for larger deals.“Tax equity has traditionally been scarce and expensive for developers, and highly concentrated among a handful of institutions,” Johnson said.“But today's market is changing - we're seeing new technologies, hybrid structures, and large-scale projects that don't fit the old model. The next wave of tax equity investment requires more flexibility, more co-investment partnership, and smarter structures. Crux is more than a participant; we are a strategic enabler, working alongside market leaders to grow total market capacity while expanding access.”The launch also addresses a growing challenge faced by corporate tax and finance teams: navigating an opaque, illiquid market. Few service providers offer access to transferable tax credits and structured investments, especially in ways that can be bundled or staged as part of broader corporate strategy. Crux provides integrated access to tax credits, loans, tax and preferred equity, authoritative market intelligence, robust software, and a team with extensive experience in the market.“When our partners come to us, they're not just looking for one-off transactions - they're looking for capital strategy and a long-term partner,” said Johnson.“We make that strategy more efficient and provide execution certainty across the entire stack.”With tax and preferred equity now integrated into its offerings, Crux is delivering what the clean energy market has long needed: technology-powered, unified financing solutions backed by transactional experts who understand how capital really moves. As tax credit markets grow more complex and capital needs grow more urgent, Crux is uniquely positioned to meet the moment.For more information, visit: solutions/tax-equity-and-preferred-equityABOUT CRUX: Crux is the capital markets technology company changing the way clean energy, minerals, and manufacturing projects are financed in the United States. Crux's platform, market intelligence, and expert team help developers and manufacturers unlock financing through all stages of project development and operation. The company has facilitated 90 transferable tax credit and debt transactions ranging in size from hundreds of thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars spanning a dozen technology types. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. Crux's world-class team brings together expertise from energy, tax, finance, government, and technology to power an abundant, resilient, and secure energy future. For more information, visit .Legal Disclaimer: This material has been prepared for informational and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for, tax, legal, or investment advice. You should consult with your own tax, legal, and financial professionals for your specific situation. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Finalis Securities, LLC. For more information on risks related to clean energy financing transactions, please see our website (cruxclimate) and our terms of service (terms-of-service ).

