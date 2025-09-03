Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 4- 6, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This weekend in Doha, the spotlight is on art and exhibitions, with a variety of events taking place across the city. But don't worry if that's not your scene-there's something for everyone, including a hands-on workshop, a lively music night, and even a cosplay event!

Marmo | Marble. Carving the Future Until October 8, Friday, 3pm to 9pm, Monday to Thursday & Saturday 9am to 5pm

Bin Jelmood House Lower Gallery, Msheireb Museums

Discover how centuries of tradition blend seamlessly with modern innovation in Italy's marble artistry at this must-see exhibition. After captivating audiences in Algiers, Washington, Puebla, and Dubai, MARMO arrives to showcase the enduring legacy of marble-tracing its journey from the masterpieces of Michelangelo, Bernini, and Canova to its bold, cutting-edge use in today's art, design, and technology.

Live Art Exhibition at 21 High St Every weekend in September (Thursday to Saturday), 6pm to 10pm

21 High St, Katara

There's something uniquely captivating about witnessing a work of art come to life, and that's exactly what some of the country's leading artists will showcase at this exhibition. Portraits, landscapes, and cultural pieces will be created live before your eyes.



Memememememe Exhibition Until December 4, 2025, Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 8pm

Media Majlis at Northwestern University in Qatar

NU-Q's latest exhibition takes a closer look at the cultural, political, and social power of memes.

Through four creative themes-Mass, Length, Time, and Volume-the exhibition reimagines everyday measurements to show how memes travel, transform, and shape meaning across communities. Read more

Reals of rhythm

September 6, 11am to 1pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Step into a vibrant artistic journey where movement, art, and sound unite to create an unforgettable experience. Admission is free, but don't forget to register to secure your spot!

Nakama Cosplay Festival

September 4-6, 3pm to 10pm

Geekdom building, Lusail

Competitions, stage performances, music, fun games, food stalls and creative workshops are lined up at this festival in Lusail. For more information, click here .

Cures, Remedies and Recipes: Treasures of MIA Library Until November 8, 2025, Sunday to Tuesday & Saturday 9am to 7pm, Thursday 9am to 9pm and Friday 1:30pm to 7pm

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art Library is showcasing treasured manuscripts and printed works that highlight how communities have approached health through food, remedies, and social practices.

Escape Room The Banquet of Secrets Until December 20, 3pm, 4;30pm and 6pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Ideal for ages 16 and above, this event takes place every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Qatar's first museum escape room experience is a group activity that requires a minimum of two participants. Advance registration is required, and attendees must receive an email confirmation from MIA before heading to the library. For more details, click here

Season Opening Concert: An Evening of Schumann September 4, 2025, 7:30pm onwards

Qatar National Convention Centre

Conductor Elias Grandy and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will open the 2025–26 season this weekend with an evening dedicated to the expressive world of Robert Schumann. The performance will feature the Genoveva Overture, followed by the Piano Concerto in A minor, and conclude after intermission with the Symphony No. 2 in C major.

Tickets, priced between QR150 and QR175, are available on Q-Tickets.