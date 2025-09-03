SW Network With Flipkart Reimagines Tech Launches With 360° Campaign For Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3rd September 2025 – SW Network executed a first-of-its-kind 360° campaign for Flipkart and Motorola, in collaboration with Swarovski, to launch the limited-edition Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition. SW Network designed a full-funnel experience, the campaign stretched across pre-launch buzz, a fashion-tech runway event, and post-launch amplification, culminating in an exclusive drop on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale. SW Network managed all aspects of event production, from venue design to talent coordination and post-event amplification.
Pre-Launch: Fashion Meets Tech with a Roast
The campaign kicked off unconventionally with a sharp-witted digital activation. Popular comic Sufi Motiwala roasted Rajeev Makhni and leading tech reviewers on their fashion sense, sparking conversations around the intersection of technology and style. In response, Rajeev Makhni playfully quipped back by announcing the "fashion upgrade tech has been waiting for", the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. This playful duel set the tone for a disruptive launch narrative, moving the conversation beyond specs to style-first tech.
Launch: A unique Fashion-Tech Runway
Breaking away from traditional product unveilings, SW Network designed and executed a unique fashion-tech runway event to debut the Swarovski-studded Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop.
● Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled as the showstopper.
● An extensive lineup of influencers and creators including Revathi Pillai, Vishnu Kaushal, Yuvraj Dua, Shivani Kalra, and more showcased the devices as wearable fashion accessories.
● The products' signature elements, the quilted Ice Melt finish with 35 precisely embedded Swarovski crystals and the sculpted open-ear design of the earbuds, were presented with luxury runway choreography and styling, highlighting wearability over technical jargon.
"We wanted to break the mold of how premium tech is introduced in India," said Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, SW Network. "Instead of conference room presentations, we built an experience where the device became part of people's style statement, closer to jewelry than gadgets."
Post-Launch: From Runway to Viral
The momentum continued with a multi-platform amplification strategy:
● Lifestyle media coverage positioned the launch as a cultural moment merging fashion and technology.
● Influencers and creators took the devices viral across social platforms, driving intrigue and desire.
● The campaign seamlessly funneled buzz into commerce, culminating with the exclusive sale of the Motorola Collection during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, starting 11th September at 7 PM.
"The brief wasn't just about launching products. It was about shifting the category conversation," added Bagai. "When you are talking about devices positioned like luxury accessories, the experience has to match. We treated this launch like a high-fashion jewelry reveal."
About SW Network
SW Network is an integrated advertising agency built to deliver impact-driven, full-funnel marketing solutions. With specialized verticals across creative, production, performance marketing, and influencer networks, the agency ensures brands experience cohesive, insight-led, and value-first campaigns. Headquartered in Delhi with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Zealand, SW Network partners with ambitious brands to create work that resonates with audiences, delivers measurable business outcomes, and shapes meaningful conversations.
