ISESCO, Kuwait's Al-Babtain Foundation Co-Organize Training Course
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Cairo Media Production City witnessed on Wednesday the launch of the first training program for making comprehensive media content, co-organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and Abdulaziz Saud Al-Batain Cultural Foundation.
The ten-day program aims to qualif a new generation of media creators with education in direction, photography, scriptwriting and content management through digital platforms.
Saud Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, said in a press statement that the cooperation with ISESCO and Media City contributed to broadening culural bonds.
The program includes participation by elite specialists across various media domains features workshops and field tours. (end)
