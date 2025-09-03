Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ISESCO, Kuwait's Al-Babtain Foundation Co-Organize Training Course


2025-09-03 09:03:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Cairo Media Production City witnessed on Wednesday the launch of the first training program for making comprehensive media content, co-organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and Abdulaziz Saud Al-Batain Cultural Foundation.
The ten-day program aims to qualif a new generation of media creators with education in direction, photography, scriptwriting and content management through digital platforms.
Saud Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, said in a press statement that the cooperation with ISESCO and Media City contributed to broadening culural bonds.
The program includes participation by elite specialists across various media domains features workshops and field tours. (end)
aff


MENAFN03092025000071011013ID1110012084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search