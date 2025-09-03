Restb.Ai Launches New AI-Powered Document Compliance Solution For MLS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind technology detects buyer agent compensation language in uploaded documents

DALLAS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restb.ai , the real estate industry's leader in AI and computer vision technology, today announced the launch of its new Document Compliance solution, giving Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) an innovative tool that automatically identifies potential risks tied to buyer agent compensation language within submitted documents. Oregon's Regional Multiple Listing Service ( RMLS ) is releasing this new innovation to its approximately 14,000 subscribers.

Built in direct response to MLS feedback following industry changes resulting from the landmark NAR settlement over broker compensation, Document Compliance is the first AI solution of its kind . It automatically scans PDFs for typed or handwritten references to commission or compensation, then categorizes those references into high, medium, or low risk levels .

“We were looking to make our internal processes more efficient and better support our compliance efforts,” said Marissa Bigler , Vice President of Subscriber Service at RMLS.“Restb.ai's solution integrates seamlessly and will reduce staff workflow, helping us streamline our internal document review process as it's integrated into our proprietary systems. It's the kind of smart, adaptable tool that fills a very specific internal operational need, one we see as potentially complementing our future platform enhancements.”

This new tool expands MLS compliance capabilities beyond images, complementing its widely adopted Photo Compliance solution. Restb.ai technology reaches more than 900,000 agents and brokers across North America.

“MLSs came to us to help their staff save time since they were checking every document manually,” said Duncan Brownlee , VP of Product at .“With our new Document Compliance solution, MLSs can meet their legal responsibilities at a fraction of the cost, with our AI completing reviews in real time as part of an agent's regular workflow – and more solutions like this are coming.”

Duncan noted that Restb.ai is planning to expand the capabilities of its new solution.“This is just the beginning; we already have new features in the works to help MLSs get even more efficient with their document risk management.”

The API-powered solution delivers clear results for every flagged issue by showing the exact keyword, the page it appears on, and a snippet of the surrounding text.

This latest innovation strengthens position as the industry's leading AI partner for MLSs, helping the real estate industry modernize its compliance workflows. The new solution is now live and available from with MLS technology vendors expected to offer access as they complete their integration timelines.

About RMLS

For over 30 years Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) has served real estate professionals in the Pacific Northwest, empowering them by providing access to crucial information, evolving technologies and a committed support staff. Its RMLSweb system, available to approximately 14,000 RMLS subscribers, is developed in-house and includes a database with over two million listings and two million tax records. Learn more at .

About Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

