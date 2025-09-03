Micropolis To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference
Micropolis's management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.
Conference Details:
Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: September 8-10, 2025
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Presentation Date & Time: Presentation available on demand from 7:00 a.m. ET on September 5, 2025
Webcast :
For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.
For more information please visit .
Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: (212) 896-1254
...
Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment