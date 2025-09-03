Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Micropolis To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference


2025-09-03 09:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025, in New York City.

Micropolis's management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Conference Details:
Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: September 8-10, 2025
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Presentation Date & Time: Presentation available on demand from 7:00 a.m. ET on September 5, 2025
Webcast :

For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit .

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: (212) 896-1254
...

Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
...


