Comscore Debuts AI-Powered Data Partner Network To Transform Audience Insights Data At Scale

RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Data Partner Network, a new initiative that enables third-party data providers to convert their ID-based datasets into scalable, privacy-first audiences using Proximic by Comscore's proprietary AI predictive technology.

This Network is designed to unlock the full value of partner data to extend audience reach for advertisers and deliver campaign performance. For example, Proximic by Comscore's ID-based 'online holiday shoppers' segment grew by over 95% when its own AI predicted technology was applied. By running third-party partner audiences through Proximic by Comscore's AI predictive technology and Comscore's truth set panels, the Network generates privacy-first ID-free audience segments that can be activated across any DSP and multiple SSPs.

More than 10 data providers, including AnalyticsIQ, Circana, Dynata, Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company, L2 Data, Lighthouse-Ameribase, a Stirista Company, LBDigital, a Stirista Company, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility, PurpleLab®, RevOptimal, Symphony Health, an ICON plc company, Throtle, TransUnion and others, are already participating.

“We're building an ecosystem where every participant benefits: advertisers get precision at scale, publishers unlock smarter monetization, and data providers future-proof their business," said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore.

Global programmatic media partner MiQ has already seen significant results with the AI-powered technology, deploying these segments across many CTV campaigns to drive improved reach and reduced cost per unique reach.

“The future of audience targeting is a privacy-centric approach that still drives scale and performance outcomes,” said Sara Sowsian, Director, US Product Partnerships at MiQ.“It's a balancing act that's critical to the future of digital advertising, and we're excited about how Proximic by Comscore's Data Partner Network supports that goal-helping our clients at MiQ reach the right audiences efficiently and responsibly in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

“Proximic by Comscore's Data Partner Network gives us a new way to extend our audiences, while driving strong advertiser performance and smarter monetization, with Circana's best-in-class audiences now with Proximic's AI technology,” added Michael Quinn, SVP Global Media at Circana.

The Data Partner Network acts as the connective layer between data providers and the evolving needs of the marketplace. Partners can seamlessly plug into Proximic by Comscore's technology, ensuring their data remains addressable, privacy-aligned, and scalable, even as traditional signals like cookies and mobile IDs continue to erode.

